Our top-rated Dyson cordless vacuum just dropped to its lowest price ever

Dyson's latest V15 cordless vacuum is on sale for almost as much as its budget model. Right now, you can get the Dyson V15 Detect Plus cordless vacuum at Amazon for $599.99 (was $749.00).

The Dyson V15 Detect is one of our most highly rated vacuum cleaners. That said, the Dyson V15 Detect Plus is simply an improvement on an already praiseworthy product. This is the lowest price we've seen on the Detect Plus so far - enough that it's almost the same price as the affordable Dyson alternative, the Dyson V11. However, the Dyson V15 Detect Plus boasts stronger suction and a handful of advanced features that put it in a tier above its predecessor, especially if you need the extra power for cleaning.

Today's best Dyson cordless vacuum deal

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

The Dyson V15 Detect Plus is Dyson's latest V15 cordless vacuum model. It's an upgraded version of the original V15 with all the advanced features you'd expect, now at the price of the Dyson V11. It comes with two cleaner heads: the Fluffy Optic, which highlights invisible dust for more thorough cleaning, and the Digital Motorbar for deep cleaning with special attention to hair. Also, its cordless, convertible design makes it easier to wield. One of the V11's highlights is its affordability, so if you can get a fancier vacuum with stronger suction for just as much, why not?

The Dyson V15 Detect Plus package includes two cleaner heads, a Dusting Brush, Wand Clip, Wall Dock, Crevice Tool, and Hair Screw Tool. The Fluffy Optic cleaner head reveals "invisible" dust with lasers, making them easier to locate and clean. It highlights dirt you'd normally miss with the naked eye. Meanwhile, the Digital Motorbar cleaner head specializes in deep cleaning and detangling hair. The other tools are more or less there for support. For example, the Hair Screw Tool uses an anti-tangle conical brush bar to remove hair from couches to pet beds.

Another draw of the V15 Detect Plus is its cordless design, which empowers customers to clean their rooms tangle-free. The Dyson V15 Detect Plus lasts up to 60 minutes and convert into a handheld vacuum for cleaning more delicate or hard-to-reach spaces.

The Dyson V15 has a couple of variations worth considering. For example, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine made it into our best Dyson vacuum cleaners list because of its mopping capabilities. If you want a Dyson vacuum without as many features, you should check out our comparison between the Dyson V15 Detect vs Dyson V11.