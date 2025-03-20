I've been patiently waiting for the newest vacuum tech to make its way into cylinder vacuums, and Miele has finally delivered

News
By published

Miele is bringing cylinder vacuums into the modern age at last

Miele Guard L1 Comfort XL cyclinder vacuum
(Image credit: Miele)
  • Miele has launched Guard L1 Comfort XL cylinder vacuum
  • Features a companion app, LDC screen, and automatic floor detection
  • Available now in UK and Ireland, RRP £499

Miele has launched a new cylinder vacuum that boasts a range of cutting-edge features for a more efficient and low-effort cleaning routine. The Guard L1 Comfort XL vacuum features Wi-Fi integration, a companion app, and automatic floor detection – all features that appear on today's best cordless stick vacuums, but (until now), nowhere else.

The LCD screen – like you'd find on one of the best Dyson vacuums on the market – provides a useful way to convey information at a glance. It'll tell you what percentage full the dust bag is, so you don't have to worry about overfilling it and can make sure you're prepped with spares before you need them. It'll also tell you when the exhaust filter needs replacing, and provide warning notifications – for example, if there's a blockage that needs attention.

You can also access this information via a companion app. I'm not sure if you must have the companion app downloaded to use this machine effectively, but I hope not.

Miele Guard L1 Comfort XL cyclinder vacuum

(Image credit: Miele)

Another useful feature ported in (rather late) from cordless stick vacuums is automatic suction adjustment. The Miele Guard L1 can tell what kind of floor it's on, and change the suction level in response. So it'll ramp up to pull dust from deep in your carpet fibers, but drop to a lower-power mode for hard floors, where the dust is just on the surface.

Even though you don't have to worry about preserving battery (as you might on a cordless vacuum) it's a win when it comes to not wasting power, and also ensuring an efficient clean with minimal effort. If you want to manually change suction, you can do so via a switch on the handle rather than having to return to the canister.

Each data point that the app and LCD screen show focus on highlighting common issues that cause a loss in suction power, both immediately and that can cause longer-term performance issues over the course of the vacuum's life.

Dan Young, Floorcare Manager at Miele GB

"The Miele Guard L1 vacuum cleaner is designed to make your cleaning routine smarter and more efficient," Dan Young, Floorcare Manager at Miele GB, told TechRadar. "Each data point that the app and LCD screen show focus on highlighting common issues that cause a loss in suction power, both immediately and that can cause longer-term performance issues over the course of the vacuum's life."

The Miele Guard L1 Comfort XL cylinder vacuum is available now in UK and Ireland, at an RRP of £499. It's one of several new 'Guard L1' vacuums, but unfortunately, it looks like it's only the range-topping Comfort XL that comes with the screen, app connectivity, and automatic suction adjustment. Miele has a presence in both the US and Australia, but no news yet as to whether the new model will make it over there.

Why the wait?

Cordless, bagless stick vacuums remain the floor cleaner du jour, and I can see why. It's certainly convenient not to have to dodge cables and plug and re-plug into power outlets as you go about your cleaning routine. But there are downsides to this style of vacuum. Upright vacuums or cylinder vacuums almost always have more suction power, and last far longer overall.

Bags are a minor hassle but have their benefits too. One of my regular vacuum cleaner testers swears by bagged vacuums, and there are benefits for allergy sufferers because there's less chance for dust and other particles to escape back into the air once they've been sucked up.

In short, these alternative vacuum types aren't a dusty (pun intended) relic of a bygone era, and there's no reason why stick vacuums should be getting all the attention. Miele is known as a more traditional premium brand, and I'm pleased to see it has finally stepped up to the plate to deliver a cylinder vacuum for the modern era.

You might also like...

See more News about The Home
Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton
Homes Editor

Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in air (vacuum cleaners, fans, air purifiers), and hair (hair dryers, straighteners and stylers). She has been in consumer journalism since 2020, reviewing and writing about everything from outdoor kit to mattresses and wellness gadgets, with stints on Tom's Guide and T3.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Miele Blizzard CX1 canister vacuum in reviewer&#039;s home
Miele Blizzard CX1 vacuum review
iRobot Roomba Combo 205
This new Roomba finally solves the big problem I have with robot vacuums
Roomba poking out from under a chair
iRobot is overhauling its robovac range, and for the first time in years I'm excited about a new Roomba
iRobot Roomba Combo 405 Plus
iRobot's understated new fleet of Roombas nails what I actually want from a robot vacuum
iRobot Roomba Combo 405 Plus
7 of my favorite upgrades in the all-new Roomba robovacs – plus 2 I'm worried about
Dreame H15 Pro wet and dry cleaner
I've been hunting for a wet-floor cleaner that can actually clean to the edges of rooms, and Dreame might have just come up with a solution
Latest in Vacuums
Miele Guard L1 Comfort XL cyclinder vacuum
I've been patiently waiting for the newest vacuum tech to make its way into cylinder vacuums, and Miele has finally delivered
Person using Dyson V8 vacuum
Dyson vacuums have one big problem and I don't understand why
iRobot Roomba Combo 405 Plus
7 of my favorite upgrades in the all-new Roomba robovacs – plus 2 I'm worried about
Eufy E20 robovac in dock, with floor wand behind
This ingenious 3-in-1 robot vacuum managed to replace all my floor cleaning gadgets – including my Dyson stick vac
Tineco Pure One A50S cordless stick vacuum with wand bent forwards
Tineco Pure One A50S cordless vacuum review: superb suction but a flawed design
Dyson V8 next to the Car+Boat handheld
Turns out Dyson's new handheld vacuum is a decade-old V8 without its wand, and I feel cheated
Latest in News
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #1152)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #383)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #649)
The ASSC Assassin&#039;s Creed collection.
The Assassin's Creed x Anti Social Social Club drop includes gaming merch that I wouldn't be embarrassed to wear
Lock on Laptop Screen
Data breach at Pennsylvania education union potentially exposes 500,000 victims
Boston Dynamics all electric Altas
This robot can do a cartwheel better than me and now I'm freaking out – but in a good way
More about vacuums
Dreame D9 Max Gen 2 robot vacuum in front of fireplace in reviewer&#039;s home

I tested this affordable robot vacuum and it restored my faith in budget bots
iRobot Roomba Combo 405 Plus

7 of my favorite upgrades in the all-new Roomba robovacs – plus 2 I'm worried about
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50

Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
See more latest
Most Popular
The ASSC Assassin&#039;s Creed collection.
The Assassin's Creed x Anti Social Social Club drop includes gaming merch that I wouldn't be embarrassed to wear
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #1152)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #383)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #649)
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar, taken on November 3, 2020.
The PS5 is currently selling faster than the PS4 did in the US, but I'm surprised to discover that the Xbox Series X and S are trailing behind Xbox One
Lock on Laptop Screen
Data breach at Pennsylvania education union potentially exposes 500,000 victims
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus on a desk showing the rear of the device from above
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE could be a powerful iPad Air rival, based on the latest specs rumors
Trojan
WhatsApp patches security flaw which let hackers install spyware
God of War 20th anniversary vinyl box set.
The God of War 20th anniversary vinyl box set features 13 discs and 150 remastered songs
Boston Dynamics all electric Altas
This robot can do a cartwheel better than me and now I'm freaking out – but in a good way