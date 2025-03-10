Dyson vacuums have one big problem and I don't understand why

As TechRadar's Homes Editor, I spend a lot of my time testing and writing about vacuums. It is my opinion that Dyson makes some of the very best vacuum cleaners on the market. They're super easy to maneuver, they're well-built, and the suction is excellent. Some even have things like lasers, sensors, and LED screens. But almost all of them – bar the very top model – have one big, basic usability issue, and I just can't understand why.

Here it is: the trigger needs to be continually held down when using the vacuum.

If you're vacuuming anything bigger than a doormat, that means a sore index finger. It impedes maneuverability too, because you need to factor in your poor digits when twisting the vacuum into awkward corners. I've tested lots of vacuums now, and in my experience it's rare that the manufacturer won't provide a way to lock the power on for continuous running. Yet, whenever I get my Dyson V8 out to do some comparative testing, I am immediately frustrated by the trigger setup.

There's no way to activate continuous running on most Dyson vacuums, including the V8 (Image credit: Future)

It's not a price thing; most of the best budget vacuums address this potential problem. Even the ultra-cheap vacuum I purchased when I bought my first flat (and discovered, to my horror, how much such boring adult appliances could cost), had a simple-but-effective plastic clip that held the trigger down. Sure, the suction was barely a gentle breeze, but at least my finger wasn't getting sore as I waved my new vac ineffectually across my floors.

What's more baffling to me is that Dyson is clearly investing in product development. It's one of the best vacuum brands when it comes to innovation. This is an incredibly basic usability issue that absolutely should have been addressed before Dyson started messing around with lasers and real-time dust sensors.

Button vs trigger

The brand has fixed the issue on the Dyson Gen5detect – the newest and best Dyson vacuum by specs. That model uses a single-press button rather than a trigger for operation, which means your fingers don't need to get involved at all (except for tuning it on or off).

But the Gen5detect is a very expensive model, mainly because it's packed with tech and advanced engineering. While I'm happy the Gen5 exists, for most people it'll be overkill. I generally think something like the Dyson V11 offers a much better balance of performance to price, and I'd wholeheartedly recommend it... if it weren't for that pesky trigger issue.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Gen5detect is the only model to have button rather than a trigger (Image credit: Future)

Dyson was late in addressing its trigger problem, and I think it should consider retrospectively fixing the issue on at least some of the four or so models that remain in the current lineup and precede the Gen5. Let's not forget that even these older models are still not particularly cheap. Imagine splashing $749.99 / £649.99 / AU$1,449 on a V15 Detect and discovering Dyson hasn't even spared a thought for your poor index finger.