Dyson vacuums have one big problem and I don't understand why

News
By
published

Please, Dyson, spare a thought for our poor fingers

Person using Dyson V8 vacuum
(Image credit: Future)

As TechRadar's Homes Editor, I spend a lot of my time testing and writing about vacuums. It is my opinion that Dyson makes some of the very best vacuum cleaners on the market. They're super easy to maneuver, they're well-built, and the suction is excellent. Some even have things like lasers, sensors, and LED screens. But almost all of them – bar the very top model – have one big, basic usability issue, and I just can't understand why.

Here it is: the trigger needs to be continually held down when using the vacuum.

If you're vacuuming anything bigger than a doormat, that means a sore index finger. It impedes maneuverability too, because you need to factor in your poor digits when twisting the vacuum into awkward corners. I've tested lots of vacuums now, and in my experience it's rare that the manufacturer won't provide a way to lock the power on for continuous running. Yet, whenever I get my Dyson V8 out to do some comparative testing, I am immediately frustrated by the trigger setup.

Person using Dyson V8 vacuum

There's no way to activate continuous running on most Dyson vacuums, including the V8 (Image credit: Future)

It's not a price thing; most of the best budget vacuums address this potential problem. Even the ultra-cheap vacuum I purchased when I bought my first flat (and discovered, to my horror, how much such boring adult appliances could cost), had a simple-but-effective plastic clip that held the trigger down. Sure, the suction was barely a gentle breeze, but at least my finger wasn't getting sore as I waved my new vac ineffectually across my floors.

What's more baffling to me is that Dyson is clearly investing in product development. It's one of the best vacuum brands when it comes to innovation. This is an incredibly basic usability issue that absolutely should have been addressed before Dyson started messing around with lasers and real-time dust sensors.

Button vs trigger

The brand has fixed the issue on the Dyson Gen5detect – the newest and best Dyson vacuum by specs. That model uses a single-press button rather than a trigger for operation, which means your fingers don't need to get involved at all (except for tuning it on or off).

But the Gen5detect is a very expensive model, mainly because it's packed with tech and advanced engineering. While I'm happy the Gen5 exists, for most people it'll be overkill. I generally think something like the Dyson V11 offers a much better balance of performance to price, and I'd wholeheartedly recommend it... if it weren't for that pesky trigger issue.

Person using Dyson Gen5detect vacuum

The Gen5detect is the only model to have button rather than a trigger (Image credit: Future)

Dyson was late in addressing its trigger problem, and I think it should consider retrospectively fixing the issue on at least some of the four or so models that remain in the current lineup and precede the Gen5. Let's not forget that even these older models are still not particularly cheap. Imagine splashing $749.99 / £649.99 / AU$1,449 on a V15 Detect and discovering Dyson hasn't even spared a thought for your poor index finger.

You might also like...

See more News about The Home
TOPICS
Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton
Homes Editor

Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in air (vacuum cleaners, fans, air purifiers), and hair (hair dryers, straighteners and stylers). She has been in consumer journalism since 2020, reviewing and writing about everything from outdoor kit to mattresses and wellness gadgets, with stints on Tom's Guide and T3.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Dyson V8 next to the Car+Boat handheld
Turns out Dyson's new handheld vacuum is a decade-old V8 without its wand, and I feel cheated
A person holding the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine
Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review: does Dyson's only vacuum-mop sink or swim?
Dyson Car+Boat handheld being used in a car
The Dyson handheld vacuum I've been waiting for is finally here, and it looks set to blow all other handheld vacs out of the water
Person using the Dyson Car+Boat handheld vacuum being used on a sofa
Dyson Car+Boat vacuum review: a heavy-duty handheld for tough cleanups
Tineco Pure One A50S cordless stick vacuum with wand bent forwards
Tineco Pure One A50S cordless vacuum review: superb suction but a flawed design
Dyson Digital Slim cordless vacuum in various different cleaning modes
What is the Dyson Digital Slim vacuum, and should I buy one?
Latest in Vacuums
Person using Dyson V8 vacuum
Dyson vacuums have one big problem and I don't understand why
Eufy E20 robovac in dock, with floor wand behind
This ingenious 3-in-1 robot vacuum managed to replace all my floor cleaning gadgets – including my Dyson stick vac
Tineco Pure One A50S cordless stick vacuum with wand bent forwards
Tineco Pure One A50S cordless vacuum review: superb suction but a flawed design
Dyson V8 next to the Car+Boat handheld
Turns out Dyson's new handheld vacuum is a decade-old V8 without its wand, and I feel cheated
The mopping floorhead of the Dyson V15s Submarine (left) and WashG1 (right)
Dyson WashG1 vs V15s Detect Submarine: which of Dyson's mops should you buy?
Person using the Dyson Car+Boat handheld vacuum being used on a sofa
Dyson Car+Boat vacuum review: a heavy-duty handheld for tough cleanups
Latest in News
Homepage of Manus, a new Chinese artificial intelligence agent capable of handling complex, real-world tasks, is seen on the screen of an iPhone.
Manus AI may be the new DeepSeek, but initial users report problems
Google Maps
Nightmare Google Maps glitch is deleting timelines, and there isn't a fix yet
Twitter social media application change logo to X. Elon Musk CEO of twitter rebranded Twitter to &#039;X&#039;. Social media application technology concept.
X is down again – Elon Musk confirms 'massive cyberattack' as former Twitter site hit by fourth outage today
Joe Goldberg and Kate Lockwood sitting at a table and looking at the camera in You season 5.
Netflix releases a killer new trailer for You season 5 but my favorite character is missing from Joe's final chapter
Person using Dyson V8 vacuum
Dyson vacuums have one big problem and I don't understand why
A laptop on a desk with the Windows 11 background on its screen.
Microsoft is adding image editing and compression to its Windows Share feature - and I couldn't be happier
More about vacuums
Tineco Pure One A50S cordless stick vacuum with wand bent forwards

Tineco Pure One A50S cordless vacuum review: superb suction but a flawed design
Eufy E20 robovac in dock, with floor wand behind

This ingenious 3-in-1 robot vacuum managed to replace all my floor cleaning gadgets – including my Dyson stick vac
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RX 9070 against a red two-tone background

AMD RX 9070 XT vs 9070: Which RDNA 4 GPU should you buy?
See more latest
Most Popular
Glowing server racks inside a data center.
The dirty little secret about AI hardware that you should know about: server vendors have to wrestle with wafer thin margins and bigger customers
Joe Goldberg and Kate Lockwood sitting at a table and looking at the camera in You season 5.
Netflix releases a killer new trailer for You season 5 but my favorite character is missing from Joe's final chapter
Google Maps
Nightmare Google Maps glitch is deleting timelines, and there isn't a fix yet
botnet
YouTubers targeted by blackmail campaign to promote malware on their channels
A laptop on a desk with the Windows 11 background on its screen.
Microsoft is adding image editing and compression to its Windows Share feature - and I couldn't be happier
A screen shot from a promotional video showing the HealthBuds fitness tracking earphones from Synseer
These mysterious wireless earbuds claim to monitor your heart and hearing health simultaneously, but there’s a catch
Homepage of Manus, a new Chinese artificial intelligence agent capable of handling complex, real-world tasks, is seen on the screen of an iPhone.
Manus AI may be the new DeepSeek, but initial users report problems
AdGuard VPN during TechRadar tests
AdGuard becomes the latest VPN to add post-quantum encryption
Twitter social media application change logo to X. Elon Musk CEO of twitter rebranded Twitter to &#039;X&#039;. Social media application technology concept.
X is down again – Elon Musk confirms 'massive cyberattack' as former Twitter site hit by fourth outage today
A hacker wearing a hoodie sitting at a computer, his face hidden.
Experts warn this critical PHP vulnerability could be set to become a global problem