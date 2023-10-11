These Prime Day Tado smart thermostat deals will keep the heating bills down this winter

Winter is coming, as we all used to say back when Game of Thrones was the biggest thing on TV. Although this October's turned out to be quite balmy, it's worth preparing for what's to come, when the mercury drops and the heating goes on.

October’s Amazon Prime Day deals, or Big Deal Days as it’s called the sales event, is into its second day now and full of great smart home bargains, but you can save a packet on this trio of Tado smart thermostats. You can take full control over your heating from anywhere, meaning you can switch it on your way home so it's toasty when you get in the door.

You can also get up-to-the-minute information on your energy consumption for each room. Smart radiator valves allow you to operate individual radiators differently, all from your phone, ensuring your heating is only where you need it and not all over the house. As energy costs rise, a bit of money spent on smart thermostats could be a wise investment. Below, we've got deals on smart valves, and wireless and wired smart thermostats to get you started.

Shop the Tado smart thermostat Prime Day deals here:

Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Save a huge £80 on Tado's V3+ wired smart thermostat, which has proved to be a reliable device in smart home tech since its 2018 launch. Its intuitive layout offers simple functionality to customize your home's heating. The V3+ takes it a step further with the Air Comfort tool, offering suggestions on improving your home's air climate.

Tado Smart Radiator Thermostat 3-Pack: was £199.99 now £139.99 at Amazon

Save money and energy with Tado's smart radiator thermostat. Designed to replace your existing radiator valves, they are compatible with the separate Tado starter kit, allowing you to control your home's heating in individual rooms. Its smart features include weather adaptation, stats, and energy-saving reports.

Tado Wireless Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+: was £134.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

Much like the Tado wired V3+, its wireless version of the smart thermostat offers the same functions with a little extra. In addition to the Air Comfort feature, the wireless thermostat allows you to have full control over your hot water and boiler on top of your heating. There's also a handy stand included that doesn't come with the wired thermostat.

