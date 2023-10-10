Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 – 73 UK deals you can shop right now

The Amazon Prime Big Deals Days sale is now live with thousands of big price cuts on all of those things you love to buy at this time of year. You know – TVs, headphones, laptops, smartwatches and so on.

With so many deals to wade through, it can be hard to know where to start, but that's where we can help. We're experts at this stuff, having been covering similar sales events for years now. We know how to help you find the best deals, which deals have been cheaper in the past and which products are actually worth buying anyway.

• Browse the full Prime Big Deal Days sale

So read on for the best deals, and keep in mind that all offers will end tomorrow night at Midnight.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Amazon Devices

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon always cuts the prices on its own devices for each major sale, and Prime Big Deal Days is no different. There are record-low prices on several models below.

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Echo Show 8: was £199.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

• Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

• Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

• Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £14.99 at Amazon

• Fire TV Stick: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

• Kindle: was £84.99 was £74.99 at Amazon

• Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

• Kindle Oasis: was £229.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

• Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £264.99 at Amazon

• Amazon Fire TV Cube: was £139.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

• Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen): was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals: Smart home

(Image credit: Ring)

Lots of record-low prices on doorbells and smart cameras right now. Some of these match lows previously seen on Black Friday, some are lower than ever before.

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Blink Mini: was £29.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

• Blink Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £45 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals: Televisions

(Image credit: Future)

Our TV deals span everything from budget Amazon sets to super-expensive OLEDs. That said, some of the OLEDs – including the brilliant LG C3 – are at great prices right now.

• Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was £249.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

• Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was £549.99 now £379.99 at Amazon

• Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series: was £749.99 now £449.99 at Amazon

• Samsung 65-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £949 at Amazon

• LG C2 48-inch OLED TV: was £1,259 now £949 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Samsung S95C 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was £2,399 now £1,479 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was £2,899.99 now £1,689 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals: Home & kitchen

(Image credit: Shutterstock / lenakorzh)

Haven't you got an air fryer yet? No? Where have you been? Correct that error now with one of these deals (or pick up a coffee maker, if that's more your thing).

• Ninja AF300UK Foodi 7.6L 6-in-1 air fryer: was £219.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

• Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £71.99 at Amazon

• Cosori CP137-AF: was £79.99 now £67.99 at Amazon

• Nespresso Vertuo Next: was £167.99 now £78 at Amazon

• Tassimo Bosch My Way 2: was £99.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

• Nespresso Creatista Plus Automatic Pod Coffee Machine: was £479.95 now £329.99 at Amazon

• Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ: was £199.99 now £169.00 at Amazon

• Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer: was £69.99 now £38.80 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals: Laptops

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Plenty of big savings to be had on laptops in the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

• Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £232.65 now £189.99 at Amazon

• Acer Chromebook Spin 514: was £286 now £219.98 at Amazon

• MSI Modern 15: was £599 now £399 at Amazon

• Acer Aspire Vero: was £699.99 now £469.99 at Amazon

• Dell XPS 13: was £1,344.99 now £999 at Amazon

• Microsoft Surface Pro 9: was £1,599 now £1,029 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals: Phones & wearables

(Image credit: Google)

Some great deals here, particularly on Samsung Galaxy devices.

• Google Pixel 7a + 30W Pixel Charger: was £449 now £389.99 at Amazon

• Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra + free Chromebook: was £1,698 now £1,198 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: was £1,059.99 now £658.99 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was £319 now £229 at Amazon

• Fitbit Versa 3: was £199.99 Now £129.00 at Amazon

• Fitbit Inspire 2: was £44.75 now £41.79 at Amazon

• Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: was £649.99 now £559.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals: Headphones & audio

(Image credit: Bose)

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the best headphones you can buy and are at a record-low price. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 and QuietComfort 45 also come highly recommended.

• Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £48.99 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was £279.95 now £199.99 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Amazon Echo Buds: was £109.99 now £35.99 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Sony WH-1000XM5: was £380 now £279.99 at Amazon

• Bose QuietComfort 45: was £319.95 now £199 at Amazon

• Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was £109.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals: Tablets

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon's Fire tablets are not down to record-low prices, but the savings are big and they still represent great value.

• Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

• Amazon Fire HD 10: was £159.99 now £84.99 at Amazon

• Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was £114.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

• Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was £149.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was £149 now £119 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals: Health & beauty

(Image credit: Rights free)

Keep your teeth clean with a new electric toothbrush!

• Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £45 at Amazon

• Oral-B iO3: was £160 now £75 at Amazon

• Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Toothbrush: was £249.99 now £94.99 at Amazon

• Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush: was £219.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals: Toys & Lego

(Image credit: Meta)

You don't need to have children to love Lego - though admittedly, some of these deals are more aimed at kids than others…

• Barbie DreamHouse Dollhouse with 75+ Accessories: was £349.99 now £169.99 at Amazon

• Lego Ninjago Lloyd's golden dragon: was £129.99 now £85.99 at Amazon

• Lego Harry Potter Shrieking Shack and Whomping Willow playset: was £79.99 now £59.49 at Amazon

• Lego Technic 42115 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: was £389.99 now £291.99 at Amazon

• Lego icons 10281 bonsai set for adults: was £44.99 now £28.74 at Amazon

• Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Track Set: was £64.99 now £54.99 at Amazon

• Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym: was £55.88 now £41.35 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day deals: Dash cams

(Image credit: Nextbase)

The Nextbase 622GW Wireless is among our favourite dash cams.

• Nextbase 622GW wireless: was £379.99 now £299.95 at Amazon

• Vantrue N2 Pro: was £169.99 now £119.99

Amazon Prime Day deals: Cameras

(Image credit: GoPro)

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is a camera we awarded a 5-star review to, so that's well worth checking out at this price.

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Canon EOS R100 with RF-S 15-45mm lens: was £669 now £517 at Amazon

• GoPro Hero11 Black Accessory Bundle: was £436.11 now £349 at Amazon

• *RECORD LOW PRICE* Panasonic Lumix S5 II (with 50mm F1.8): was £1,909 now £1,599 at Amazon

^ Back to top