Philips Hue starter kits just hit a record-low price – and the best deal isn't at Amazon

If you like the idea of getting started with Philips Hue smart lighting but the price has always put you off, Dell has an amazing deal that might just tip the balance. Right now, you can pick up a White & Color Ambiance starter kit for just $109.99 (was $169.99) at Dell.

That's a huge $60 savings off the regular price and an incredible final price. To put it into context, the same set is currently selling for $179.99 at Amazon and has never dropped below $120, even on Black Friday.

Today's best Philips Hue deal

Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit: was $169.99 now $109.99 at Dell This is the best deal I've ever seen on this Philips Hue starter kit, even beating Amazon's Black Friday prices. It includes three A19 screw-fitting bulbs, a dimmer switch that you can install anywhere, and a Philips Hue Bridge that connects them all to each other and to your home Wi-Fi network so you can control them remotely.

The set includes everything you need to get going, with three color-shifting A19 bulbs, a smart dimmer switch, and a Philips Hue Bridge to connect them all together.

These are White & Color Ambiance bulbs, which means that you can not only choose from a full range of white light temperatures (from cool blue tones to help you focus during the day to warm hues to help you unwind at night), but you can also take your pick from 16 million RGB colors using the Philips Hue app on your phone or tablet. You can also control them using one of the best smart speakers, no matter which ecosystem you use, and you can use them together with other Hue devices like sensors and buttons as well.

All in all, this is a great entry point into the colorful world of Philips Hue and an outstanding deal that you shouldn't miss if you've been thinking about taking the plunge.

Looking for something different? Here are all of today's lowest prices on our pick of the best smart lights, tested and recommended by our team of smart home experts: