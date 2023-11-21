I review smart lights for a living – these Philips Hue Black Friday deals are unmissable

We're just a few days from the official Black Friday deals , but there's already plenty of excitement underway from various brands and retailers – and smart light fans will delight at Philips Hue's savings.

While I've not spotted any record low prices just yet, many of this year's deals come close to the best prices I've seen on some of Hue's most popular bulbs, lamps, and strip lights. Famed for their brightness, color range, and fantastic integrations, Philips Hue lights are some of the best smart lights available, and I personally use several around my home.

Below, I've listed the best Philips Hue deals I've found this week, including XXXXX.

For broader savings opportunities, Philips Hue is offering excellent promotions directly from its website. In the US, you can save 40% on a range of its bulbs, and receive a 30% discount if you buy two lights. In the UK, the same offer is available, but with 30% and 25% savings respectively.

Today's best Philips Hue Black Friday deals in the US

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit: was $179.99 now $125.99 at Amazon

Record low - This starter kit is an excellent way, predictably, to get started on your smart lighting journey, complete with three A19 White and Color Ambience smart bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and a Smart Button to control your new setup. At $50 less than its list price, this is a great value pick.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 7-Foot Outdoor Light Strip: was $129 now $89 at Amazon

Record low - The pricing for this particular light has been yo-yo-ing all month between this deal price and its MSRP, but I'd very much doubt it'll drop any lower this Black Friday. This weather-proof strip light is great for illuminating your yard. You'll want a Philips Hue Bridge to keep it connected if you don't already have one at home.

Philips Hue White and color A21: was $65 now $51 at Amazon

The price for this particular bulb has dropped below $50 a few times this year, but $51 for this single bulb is still a pretty great deal. This is one of Hue's more basic bulbs, capable of changing to a phenomenal range of colors on command.

Philips Hue White and Colour A19 - E26 (2-pack): was $99.99 now $72 at Amazon

$27 off - Get two of Philips Hue's bright E26 smart LED bulbs for less in this Amazon, offering brilliant brightness and vibrancy. We've seen these bulbs drop as low as $66.97 in recent weeks, so they might drop a little further - but at this point, it's unlikely.

Today's best Philips Hue Black Friday deals in the UK

Philips Hue White and Colour A67 - B22 smart bulb: was £64.99 now £45.49 at Philips Hue

This brilliantly bright smart bulb is one of Hue's simpler lights, with an equivalent brightness to a traditional 100 W bulb. This is a decent discount if you simply need to replace your existing bulb, but you're likely better going for a bundle.

Philips Hue White and Colour A60 - E27 (2-pack): was £94.99 now £64 at Amazon

£30 off - Get two of Philips Hue's bright E27 smart LED bulbs for less in this Amazon deal. We've seen these bulbs, which offer brilliant brightness and vibrancy, drop as low as £46.99 back in 2022, but it seems unlikely that Amazon would undercut Philips Hue's own sales price that heavily this Black Friday.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight (2 pack): was £94.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you've got spotlights, these are the bulbs for you, offering millions of white and coloured hues. There's also a 3-pack available for £89.49 at Amazon, a 34% discount. Again, we've seen these bulbs drop as low as £46.99 back in 2022, but it seems unlikely that Amazon would undercut Philips Hue's own sales price that heavily this Black Friday.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit: was £134.99 now £98.99 at Amazon

A great pack to get you started on your smart lighting journey, the Philips Hue Starter Kit is discounted by 27% at Amazon. The best price we've ever seen on this bundle was back in early 2022, when it plummeted briefly to £68, and fluctuated between sales prices of £80-90 throughout the summer. This deal price is on par with the lowest we've seen this year, meaning it's not a deal to rush for, but rather one to watch.