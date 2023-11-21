I review smart lights for a living – these Philips Hue Black Friday deals are unmissable
Huge discounts on some of the best smart lights
We're just a few days from the official Black Friday deals, but there's already plenty of excitement underway from various brands and retailers – and smart light fans will delight at Philips Hue's savings.
While I've not spotted any record low prices just yet, many of this year's deals come close to the best prices I've seen on some of Hue's most popular bulbs, lamps, and strip lights. Famed for their brightness, color range, and fantastic integrations, Philips Hue lights are some of the best smart lights available, and I personally use several around my home.
Below, I've listed the best Philips Hue deals I've found this week, including XXXXX.
For broader savings opportunities, Philips Hue is offering excellent promotions directly from its website. In the US, you can save 40% on a range of its bulbs, and receive a 30% discount if you buy two lights. In the UK, the same offer is available, but with 30% and 25% savings respectively.
While you're kitting out your smart home, make sure to check out our guides to Black Friday robot vacuum deals and Black Friday Ring doorbell deals, which we're updating all week with the latest and greatest savings.
Today's best Philips Hue Black Friday deals in the US
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit: was
$179.99 now $125.99 at Amazon
Record low - This starter kit is an excellent way, predictably, to get started on your smart lighting journey, complete with three A19 White and Color Ambience smart bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and a Smart Button to control your new setup. At $50 less than its list price, this is a great value pick.
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 7-Foot Outdoor Light Strip: was
$129 now $89 at Amazon
Record low - The pricing for this particular light has been yo-yo-ing all month between this deal price and its MSRP, but I'd very much doubt it'll drop any lower this Black Friday. This weather-proof strip light is great for illuminating your yard. You'll want a Philips Hue Bridge to keep it connected if you don't already have one at home.
Philips Hue White and color A21: was
$65 now $51 at Amazon
The price for this particular bulb has dropped below $50 a few times this year, but $51 for this single bulb is still a pretty great deal. This is one of Hue's more basic bulbs, capable of changing to a phenomenal range of colors on command.
Philips Hue White and Colour A19 - E26 (2-pack): was
$99.99 now $72 at Amazon
$27 off - Get two of Philips Hue's bright E26 smart LED bulbs for less in this Amazon, offering brilliant brightness and vibrancy. We've seen these bulbs drop as low as $66.97 in recent weeks, so they might drop a little further - but at this point, it's unlikely.
Today's best Philips Hue Black Friday deals in the UK
Philips Hue White and Colour A67 - B22 smart bulb: was
£64.99 now £45.49 at Philips Hue
This brilliantly bright smart bulb is one of Hue's simpler lights, with an equivalent brightness to a traditional 100 W bulb. This is a decent discount if you simply need to replace your existing bulb, but you're likely better going for a bundle.
Philips Hue White and Colour A60 - E27 (2-pack): was
£94.99 now £64 at Amazon
£30 off - Get two of Philips Hue's bright E27 smart LED bulbs for less in this Amazon deal. We've seen these bulbs, which offer brilliant brightness and vibrancy, drop as low as £46.99 back in 2022, but it seems unlikely that Amazon would undercut Philips Hue's own sales price that heavily this Black Friday.
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight (2 pack): was
£94.99 now £59.99 at Amazon
If you've got spotlights, these are the bulbs for you, offering millions of white and coloured hues. There's also a 3-pack available for £89.49 at Amazon, a 34% discount. Again, we've seen these bulbs drop as low as £46.99 back in 2022, but it seems unlikely that Amazon would undercut Philips Hue's own sales price that heavily this Black Friday.
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit: was
£134.99 now £98.99 at Amazon
A great pack to get you started on your smart lighting journey, the Philips Hue Starter Kit is discounted by 27% at Amazon. The best price we've ever seen on this bundle was back in early 2022, when it plummeted briefly to £68, and fluctuated between sales prices of £80-90 throughout the summer. This deal price is on par with the lowest we've seen this year, meaning it's not a deal to rush for, but rather one to watch.
- See all of TechRadar's Black Friday coverage
- Not in the US or UK? Here are the best smart light deals in your area.
Black Friday sales: quick links
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Purple: up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, rugs, & Christmas decor
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine has previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, as well as an advocate for internet safety and education, and has also made a point of using her position to fight for progression in the treatment of diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or showing people pictures of her cats, Mr. Smith and Heady.