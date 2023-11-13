I'd forget about space heaters - grab one of these Black Friday deals on smart heaters and live in the future instead

Winter is coming, and so is the age of smart heaters.

Home appliances are some of the best Black Friday deals around, but it's not just kitchen appliances and TVs that are heavily discounted. Smart home device deals abound as well, and right now, I'm seeing some great deals on smart heaters, which will not only keep you warm and toasty this winter but also give you the convenience of smart home devices.

Smart heaters work with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can control them with your voice, set routines and schedules, have app support, and more. And if you're looking to expand your smart home ecosystem or to upgrade your home this Black Friday, these new players in the smart home game are among the best smart home devices to invest in right now, especially for the approaching cold winter months.

I've got the Dreo Wall-Mounted Smart Heater in my apartment, and it's currently 18% off at Dreo. But if you'd rather have one you can put away in the summer, something like the GoveeLife Smart Space Heater Pro or the GoveeLife Smart Space Heater Max is $40 off at Govee.

It's time to swap that old space heater or radiator of yours for a smart heater. Take a look at these Black Friday deals on smart heaters below.

Up to 20% off on Alexa-controlled smart heaters

Dreo WH729S Smart Wall-Mounted Heater: was $139.99 now $114.79 at Dreo

Take $25 off this wall-mounted smart heater from Dreo, and enjoy the convenience of asking Alexa to turn up the heating in your space for less. I love my own Dreo smart heater, especially because it's much more responsive to voice control responses than most smart lights on the market. You can also set schedules and routines so that you can save money on energy - like turn it on or off whenever your Amazon Echo does or does not detect people in the room.

Dreo WH719S Smart Wall-Mounted Heater: was $129.99 now $106.59 at Dreo

This cheaper version of Dreo's wall-mounted smart heater is discounted as well, if you're looking to spend even less. It'll let you set the room temp anywhere from 41 to 95°F and offers a 120-degree oscillation. Naturally, all smart features are included as well.

GoveeLife Smart Electric Space Heater: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Govee

A $40 discount off the full price of this smart heater from Govee is one of the best smart heater deals you can find right now. It not only offers app and voice control but also a quiet operation and compatibility with Govee's Thermo-Hygrometer for better temperature measurements.

GoveeLife Smart Space Heater Pro: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Govee

Powerful heating that can warm up spaces of up to 236 square feet in size is what you get with this pro version of the Govee smart heater. It has a quiet operation, a child lock, and RGB lighting as well, and what's more, it's $40 off for Black Friday so you're not just saving money on energy.