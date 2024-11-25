The best air fryers under £100 this Black Friday - recommended by a kitchen tech expert

This is the best time of the year to buy an air fryer, with online retailers falling over themselves to offer you the best Black Friday deals. Some air fryers from big brands like Ninja are down to just half price, and lots of great models we've tested and recommend here at TechRadar are now under £100.
Of course, not all budget air fryers are worth buying, and that's where I come in. I'm TechRadar's kitchen tech expert, specialising in small appliances like air fryers and coffee machines, and I've hand-picked five models I personally recommend, which will give you golden, evenly cooked chips and succulent chicken every time.
For me, the best deal right now is the Vortex Plus VersaZone Air Fryer, now just £99.99 (was £199.99) direct from Instant. Our reviewer gave it four and a half stars out of five thanks to its consistently great cooking results and easy-clean design, and at just half price it's even easier to recommend. Read on for the rest of my top picks, with quality air fryers starting at just £69.
Today's best air fryer deals under £100
This is quite possibly the cheapest Ninja air fryer deal we'll see this Black Friday, and a great entry-level option for small kitchens. Despite its small size, it still offers four cooking modes (air fry, dehydrate, roast, and reheat) making it a versatile pick. It's £1 cheaper at Amazon than Very and Argos for Black Friday.
Looking for a large air fryer, but don't have much to spend? Our reviewer gave this model 4.5 stars out of 5, and reported that it was particularly easy to use. With £70 off for Black Friday, it's a great deal.
Instant (the company behind Instant Pot multi-cookers) makes some of our all-time favourite air fryers, and our reviewer gave the single-drawer version of this model 4.5 stars out of five thanks to its crisp, consistent cooking results and easy-clean design. At half price, it's easy to recommend (and it's the same price at Amazon if you prefer to buy there).
This 6.2-litre air fryer is currently selling for £149.99 if you buy it direct from Ninja or from Argos, so this special Black Friday deal at Amazon is an absolute steal. It has a lot more cooking functions than you'd usually find in a sub-£100 air fryer, including bake and dehydrate modes, and its large single drawer means you can cook big portions with ease.
This compact air fryer usually sells for around £100 at Amazon, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it. Our reviewer Vic Hood found it particularly good for cooking crispy chicken and crusty bread, though she had less success using it to bake a cake so I'd stick to more conventional air fryer recipes when using it.
If you can't see an air fryer that fits your needs here, take a look at our complete guide to the best Black Friday air fryer deals, where you'll find a complete list from budget air fryers through to premium hybrid appliances that can replace several appliances in your kitchen without taking up any extra space.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.