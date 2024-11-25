The best air fryers under £100 this Black Friday - recommended by a kitchen tech expert

This is the best time of the year to buy an air fryer, with online retailers falling over themselves to offer you the best Black Friday deals. Some air fryers from big brands like Ninja are down to just half price, and lots of great models we've tested and recommend here at TechRadar are now under £100.

Of course, not all budget air fryers are worth buying, and that's where I come in. I'm TechRadar's kitchen tech expert, specialising in small appliances like air fryers and coffee machines, and I've hand-picked five models I personally recommend, which will give you golden, evenly cooked chips and succulent chicken every time.

For me, the best deal right now is the Vortex Plus VersaZone Air Fryer, now just £99.99 (was £199.99) direct from Instant. Our reviewer gave it four and a half stars out of five thanks to its consistently great cooking results and easy-clean design, and at just half price it's even easier to recommend. Read on for the rest of my top picks, with quality air fryers starting at just £69.

Today's best air fryer deals under £100

Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK: was £99.99 now £68.89 at Amazon This is quite possibly the cheapest Ninja air fryer deal we'll see this Black Friday, and a great entry-level option for small kitchens. Despite its small size, it still offers four cooking modes (air fry, dehydrate, roast, and reheat) making it a versatile pick. It's £1 cheaper at Amazon than Very and Argos for Black Friday.

