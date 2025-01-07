Move over Mary Poppins: this solar umbrella will charge your devices while you chill in the shade

Anker SOLIX is a waterproof beach umbrella with solar charging powers

It has an output of 100W, through USB-C and XT-60 ports

It's compatible with various Anker power stations and a cooler

The Anker SOLIX Solar umbrella is a beach parasol that can keep you protected from the sun and charge your devices at the same time. It's one of a few portable charging solutions being debuted by Anker at CES 2025, and it's already on my summer wishlist.

This satisfying two-in-one gadget seems like the perfect solution for, say, keeping your speaker juiced up while you spend a lazy day at the beach, or charging your phone on a summer camping excursion. In fact, it's also compatible with one of Anker's electric coolers (the EverFrost 2), meaning it could sort you with chilled beverages and shade at the same time.

It's 215cm tall and 190cm in diameter. It has an output of 100W, through USB-C and XT-60 ports, enabling you to plug in your gadgets to charge while you relax. We're a little light on specifics at the moment, but the press images suggest there's just one of each port, which means you might need to fight over whose need is greatest if you're on a group holiday.

(Image credit: Anker)

The sunshade's fabric is equipped with 'Perovskite' solar cells, which Anker says enhances the solar power generation by 30 per cent in bright sunshine, and makes it twice as efficient in low-light conditions too. If you're thinking of using it in a location where the sun cannot always be relied upon, be reassured that it's also IP67 waterproof rated, and 'durable'.

SOLIX Solar umbrella is compatible with a number of the brand's portable power stations (the C300 DC, C800 Plus and C1000), meaning you can use it to charge those up, for longer off-grid trips. Compared to traditional solar panels, this looks like a convenient, lightweight and packable option.

We don't yet have pricing or availability details, but the brand says the Anker SOLIX will be available to buy in Summer 2025 – hopefully in time for this year's beach trips.

We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.

