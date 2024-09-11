Have your cake and eat it too with £220 off this Smeg 4.8L Stand Mixer at AO

If you’re an avid baker or have ambitions to be one, you’ve no doubt considered purchasing a stand mixer to make life easier.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that finding a brand-named stand mixer when shopping on a budget might be tricky, but it turns out it’s a piece of cake now that you can get the Smeg SMF02CRUK Stand Mixer with 4.8 Litre Bowl at AO for £229 (was £449) .

This deal has certainly caused a stir in our office, as it’s less than £10 away from being half price thanks to this incredible discount of £220. Smeg is a well-known and trusted brand, and we’ve given at least four stars out of five to almost all the other Smeg appliances we’ve reviewed so far, meaning we’re pretty confident that this 4.8L stand mixer will follow suit.

Today's best Smeg SMF02CRUK Stand Mixer deal

Smeg SMF02CRUK Stand Mixer: was £449 now £229 at AO

There's no doubt about it, this is one sweet deal. This stand mixer will help you up your baking game thanks to the speed and efficiency it'll bring into the mix. With a limited-time £220 saving, there's no time to stand around.

This 4.8L stand mixer comes with three accessories, a beater, dough tool, and whisk, so you’re all good whether you want to conjur up some cake or pancake batter or get some dough on the go for bread or pizza. Speaking of which, you can make up to 2.8 kg of either mixture, so there’ll be plenty to go around. The SMF02CRUK Stand Mixer has ten different speed settings, non-slip feet, and a safety lock for reassurance, plus the components are dishwasher safe, so that means less time cleaning up, and more time enjoying your (not so) hard work.

Imagine; no more wrist ache from balloon whisking, or that dreaded moment you get distracted and accidentally lift the electric hand whisk, ending up like an extra from a cheap paranormal horror movie, instead simply setting a stand mixer to work and reaping the rewards.