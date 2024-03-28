eBay launches huge Shark offer with 25% off refurbished vacuums, hair stylers and more

We're often so dazzled by the new that it's easy to neglect an underrated and massively growing way to buy tech: refurbished. There are often some terrific deals if you use this jazzed-up version of buying second-hand products.

And that's what we see in this latest eBay promotion that gets you up to 25% off select refurbished Shark products – such as vacuums, hair dryers, hair stylers and carpet cleaners – when you use the code 'SHARKMARCH25' at the checkout.

• Shop the full Shark refurbished sale at eBay

The standout deal of the lot is this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum for £134.25 (was £179). It was already a good value buy without the discount, but this offer makes it even better if you want a super-cheap vacuum from the manufacturer that features highly in our best vacuum cleaner guide.

If you're still a little hesitant, know that all products have been inspected, cleaned and refurbished by the manufacturer themselves or an approved third party, giving you confidence that the items you're buying have been properly checked and verified. A one-year guarantee is also included, plus there's the option to get your money back if you're disappointed in the product you receive.

These things are nice to have but chances are you won't need them. My experiences buying tech this way have been entirely positive. I've received well-packaged high-quality goods that function as new while saving me a huge chunk of money. With some of the terrific low prices available in this refurbished Shark sale at eBay, it's well worth giving it a go yourself too.

3 best refurbished Shark deals at eBay

Shark IZ201UKCO Cordless Stick Vacuum: <a href="https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/186316654621?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=710-53481-19255-0&campid=5337827784&customid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="ebay.co.uk"">was £179 now £134.25 at eBay

Here's a super-low price for one of Shark's entry-level cordless vacuums when you use the code SHARKMARCH25 at the checkout. It's not as advanced as some of the manufacturer's other models but has many important features including anti-hair wrap tech to keep the brush roll unclogged. Flexology makes it easier to reach under furniture and this version has a decent battery life of up to 40 minutes.

Shark Cordless Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/186316654467?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=710-53481-19255-0&campid=5337827784&customid=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="ebay.co.uk"">was £269 now £201.75 at eBay

For those who need a bit more power to deal with stubborn pet hair then consider this upright cordless vacuum from Shark. This vacuum sold for almost £500 when it was originally available at full price so this is a huge discount by going refurbished. Remember, you need to use the code SHARKMARCH25 at the checkout to get this price.