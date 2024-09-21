It's going to be hard to beat this deal on an affordable iRobot Roomba robot vacuum

A robot vacuum can seem like a big investment upfront, but hands-free cleaning can be cheaper than you expect thanks to a sale like this one. You can now get iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $299.99 (was $549.99) – that equals the previous record-low price.

Finding a robot vacuum for under $300 with self-emptying features is difficult, especially from a brand as reputable as iRobot. This deal in particular cuts the price by $250, a huge reduction for budget-conscious buyers who want a convenient and affordable way to help tidy up at home.

Today's best robot vacuum deal

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Robot Vacuum: was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3 Plus is now more affordable than ever. For under $300, you get a self-emptying robot vacuum that will keep your carpets and floors clean all by itself for up to 60 days until you need to swap the bag. It also has dirt detection technology that can sweep areas you might miss on your own and thoroughly clean them based on how much dirt it senses. It's also rechargeable and can last a little under an hour and a half on a full charge.

In our iRobot Roomba i3 Plus review, we highlighted the self-emptying features and scheduled cleaning as huge positives for an entry-level robot vacuum. Its bags also adequately contain the dust, pollen and mold the vacuum finds when tidying up your home.

The Roomba i3 Plus empties itself at the end of each cleanup at its vacuum bin, where it can store debris for up to 60 days depending on how much it cleans. After that, you just wrap up the trash bag and throw it away before starting the cycle over. The Roomba i3 Plus also has a few features that help automate home cleaning, like the ability to detect the dirtier places in your home and more thoroughly clean them. Note: you need the iRobot Home App to give your Roomba specific instructions.

Also, you need to replace the bags for the vacuum bin. Thankfully, you'll be able to save money on batteries because the i3 Plus is rechargeable. As per our testing, it lasts about one hour and 20 minutes on one charge and takes about two to three hours to fully recharge.

Be sure to read the 5 things you need to know before buying your first Roomba robot vacuum before you take the plunge on this one to see if it's right for you. Also, you can see how it compares to other brands in our iRobot Roomba vs Eufy and iRobot Roomba vs Shark articles.