The best robot vacuum we've tested drops to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday

A few days after we dubbed the iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus the Best Robot Vacuum of 2023 in the TechRadar Choice Awards, it's seeing a phenomenal, record-breaking discount with the early Black Friday deals.

We think the iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus is the best robot vacuum money can buy, but our main criticism has always been just how much money you need to buy it. Normally, it'll set you back $999, but right now it's just $699.99 at Amazon. There's no guarantee it will stay at this price through until Black Friday, so I'd strongly recommend grabbing this stellar deal while you can.

Of course, there will be plenty of other Black Friday deals, and many retailers are already starting to slash prices on everything from TVs and laptops to toys and headphones.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus - cheapest price yet

iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus: was $999.99 now $699 at Amazon

30% off - The iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus is one of the more advanced robot vacuums, with features like smart mapping, obstacle identification and avoidance, and a fully retractable mop pad. That's why it recently won our annual TechRadar Choice Award. It hits a new record low with this early Black Friday robot vacuum deal, dropping $101 lower than its previous lowest price.

If I didn't already own this mopping and vacuuming powerhouse, I'd certainly be adding this deal to my basket. As we highlighted in our review, it's packed with incredibly powerful AI, offering superior object detection and navigation, as well as a clever, retractable mop function that'll keep your carpets dry and your hard floors gleaming.

One of my favorite things about the j7 Combo Plus is how hands-free it is; all I ever need to do is use voice commands, the app, or the on-vacuum controls to start the vacuum, and it'll intelligently map and clean my home. You can even request cleaning in specific rooms, and customize the cleaning intensity room-by-room. There's no fussing with mop pads or emptying the vacuum; it empties automatically into the base (included in this deal), which I've only needed to empty a couple of times in the year I've been using the robovac.

If your home needs a deeper clean, you can also turn on the SmartScrub feature. In this mode, the Roomba Combo j7 Plus will scrub the floors by moving back and forth, just like you would with a handheld mop.

Of course, I'd be remiss to not mention my favorite robovac guarantee; the P.O.O.P (Pet Owner Official Promise), a commitment from iRobot to replace your device for free should it ever has an unfortunate run-in with pet waste. Thankfully, the onboard object detection is incredibly powerful, and will also avoid obstacles like clothes, wires, shoes, and towels with impressive accuracy.

