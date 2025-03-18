Save big on the industry's best robotic pool vacuum with our exclusive Beatbot coupon

Deals
By published

Get up to 20% off on the AquaSense 2 Series robotic pool cleaners

Beatbot
(Image credit: Beatbot)

Now that Spring is upon us, Beatbot has launched a special limited-time deal that gives customers up to 20% off any of the AquaSense 2 Series robotic pool cleaners. This money-saving deal ends on the 31st of March so we recommend acting quick if you want to save big.

Beatbot has always been the top choice in the industry owing to it's pioneering and innovative range of robotic pool cleaners. They have led the way with cutting-edge innovations that set new benchmarks in efficiency, convenience, and smart automation.

The AquaSense 2 Series feature advanced technologies such as AI vision tracking and intelligent sensors, ensuring a flawless pool cleaning experience. This limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity to elevate your pool maintenance routine.

This is the best Beatbot deal at the moment but it's always worth checking our Beatbot coupon codes page for other ways to save money.

Beatbot.com - get up to 20% off the AquaSense 2 Series of robotic pool cleaners

Beatbot.com - get up to 20% off the AquaSense 2 Series of robotic pool cleaners

Beatbot is a premium producer of underwater robot cleaners and brushless water pumps. With the release of their new AquaSense 2 Series of products, the company is offering customers up to 20% off every purchase. Use our exclusive code 'FUTURE' to enjoy the discount.

This promotion coincides with Beatbot's official partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team, uniting two innovators committed to aquatic excellence.

US only

View Deal

Top picks from Beatbot

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra
Save 15%
Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra: was $3,450 now $2,832

5-in-1 AI-Powered robotic pool cleaner

The future of smart pool cleaning is here. HybridSense™ AI Pool Mapping technology, incorporating an AI camera with dual TOF sensors, two infrared sensors, and four ultrasonic sensors delivers an unparalleled cleaning performance.

View Deal
Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro
Save 15%
Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro: was $2,499 now $2,024

The Industry-Leading 5-in-1 Robotic Pool Cleaner

The world's first all-in-one smart pool vacuum robot redefines intelligent pool care with advanced technology. Featuring smart navigation and multiple cleaning modes, including quick, deep, and scheduled cleaning, it offers a comprehensive solution tailored to your pool's needs.

View Deal
Beatbot AquaSense 2
Save 20%
Beatbot AquaSense 2: was $1,499 now $1,099

The World's First 3-in-1 Robotic Pool Cleaner with Water Surface Parking

Beatbot robotic pool cleaner, the world's first all-in-one smart pool vacuum robot, redefines intelligent pool care with advanced technology. Featuring smart navigation and multiple cleaning modes, including quick, deep, and scheduled cleaning, it offers a comprehensive solution tailored to your pool's needs.

View Deal

Why we love Beatbot

Every Beatbot product comes with a 3-year warranty so you'll be 100% covered against any defects or manufacturer faults within that time period. Who doesn't love a little peace of mind?

If you'd like to earn a little bit of cashback, then Beatbot operates a generous affiliate program. Simply refer a friend and earn up to 8% commission on all orders placed through your link, with commission rising the more referrals you make. It pays to tell people about Beatbot!

See more Home Product Deals
Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Beatbot
Save up to $746 off Beatbot products with our exclusive code
A Beatbot vacuum standing on the side of a pool against a blue, lightly-cloudy sky
Beatbot coupon codes for March 2025
Shark robot vacuum with Price Cut graphic
This cheap Shark robot vacuum deal is here to transform your cleaning routine for the new year
Roborock robot vacuum next to a Big Savings graphic
How to buy a cheap robot vacuum in the Presidents' Day sales – 5 shopping tips from a deals expert
roborock Q5 Max+ Robot Vacuum on red background with TechRadar black lowest price sign
The Roborock Q5 Max Plus robot vacuum just dropped to its lowest price of the year
iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum Q0120 with iRobot app displayed on green background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss sign
Roomba for under $150: this entry-level robot vacuum just dropped back to its Black Friday price
Latest in Robot Vacuums
Beatbot
Save big on the industry's best robotic pool vacuum with our exclusive Beatbot coupon
iRobot Roomba Combo 205
This new Roomba finally solves the big problem I have with robot vacuums
Roborock Q5 Pro+ robot vacuum on a rug
I tested one of the cheapest Roborock robovacs and it still offers excellent vacuuming
iRobot Roomba Combo 405 Plus
iRobot's understated new fleet of Roombas nails what I actually want from a robot vacuum
Roomba poking out from under a chair
iRobot is overhauling its robovac range, and for the first time in years I'm excited about a new Roomba
iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum Q0120 with iRobot app displayed on green background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss sign
This cheap entry-level Roomba robot vacuum is now almost 50% off at Amazon
Latest in Deals
Beatbot
Save big on the industry's best robotic pool vacuum with our exclusive Beatbot coupon
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
More about robot vacuums
Roborock Q5 Pro+ robot vacuum on a rug

I tested one of the cheapest Roborock robovacs and it still offers excellent vacuuming
iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum Q0120 with iRobot app displayed on green background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss sign

This cheap entry-level Roomba robot vacuum is now almost 50% off at Amazon
MacBook Air M4

Apple's rumored foldable iPad tipped to launch sooner than expected with an exciting software twist
See more latest
Most Popular
The Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV on a yellow background with text saying Lowest Price.
One of Samsung's best OLED TVs just plummeted to a record-low price
OneStep GPS
OneStep GPS is offering $10 off to Tech Radar readers for every vehicle
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) on a pink background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
Squarespace
Fresh season, fresh start— launch your dream website with Squarespace with this offer
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless