Save big on the industry's best robotic pool vacuum with our exclusive Beatbot coupon
Get up to 20% off on the AquaSense 2 Series robotic pool cleaners
Now that Spring is upon us, Beatbot has launched a special limited-time deal that gives customers up to 20% off any of the AquaSense 2 Series robotic pool cleaners. This money-saving deal ends on the 31st of March so we recommend acting quick if you want to save big.
Beatbot has always been the top choice in the industry owing to it's pioneering and innovative range of robotic pool cleaners. They have led the way with cutting-edge innovations that set new benchmarks in efficiency, convenience, and smart automation.
The AquaSense 2 Series feature advanced technologies such as AI vision tracking and intelligent sensors, ensuring a flawless pool cleaning experience. This limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity to elevate your pool maintenance routine.
This is the best Beatbot deal at the moment but it's always worth checking our Beatbot coupon codes page for other ways to save money.
Beatbot.com - get up to 20% off the AquaSense 2 Series of robotic pool cleaners
Beatbot is a premium producer of underwater robot cleaners and brushless water pumps. With the release of their new AquaSense 2 Series of products, the company is offering customers up to 20% off every purchase. Use our exclusive code 'FUTURE' to enjoy the discount.
This promotion coincides with Beatbot's official partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team, uniting two innovators committed to aquatic excellence.
US only
Top picks from Beatbot
5-in-1 AI-Powered robotic pool cleaner
The future of smart pool cleaning is here. HybridSense™ AI Pool Mapping technology, incorporating an AI camera with dual TOF sensors, two infrared sensors, and four ultrasonic sensors delivers an unparalleled cleaning performance.
The Industry-Leading 5-in-1 Robotic Pool Cleaner
The world's first all-in-one smart pool vacuum robot redefines intelligent pool care with advanced technology. Featuring smart navigation and multiple cleaning modes, including quick, deep, and scheduled cleaning, it offers a comprehensive solution tailored to your pool's needs.
The World's First 3-in-1 Robotic Pool Cleaner with Water Surface Parking
Beatbot robotic pool cleaner, the world's first all-in-one smart pool vacuum robot, redefines intelligent pool care with advanced technology. Featuring smart navigation and multiple cleaning modes, including quick, deep, and scheduled cleaning, it offers a comprehensive solution tailored to your pool's needs.
Why we love Beatbot
Every Beatbot product comes with a 3-year warranty so you'll be 100% covered against any defects or manufacturer faults within that time period. Who doesn't love a little peace of mind?
If you'd like to earn a little bit of cashback, then Beatbot operates a generous affiliate program. Simply refer a friend and earn up to 8% commission on all orders placed through your link, with commission rising the more referrals you make. It pays to tell people about Beatbot!
