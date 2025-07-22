Missed Prime Day? You can still get a very good premium all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner for just half price

Ecovacs offers a massive range of robotic vacuums, from affordable dirt suckers to well-rounded all-in-one machines with mopping capabilities. And, while we saw tons of epic deals on the company’s capable cleaners during Amazon Prime Day in mid-July, we’ve now spotted an exceptional deal on one of the best overall models, with AU$1,000 slashed off the asking price.

I’m talking about the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Pro – a more powerful version of the standard T30S that improves mopping, navigation and brush performance. We were already extremely impressed with the T30S in our Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo review (which also included a handheld stick vacuum, hence the Combo naming) but the T30S Pro is just as effective a cleaner, minus the inclusion of the handheld unit. I mean, we were dazzled in our Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni review and that’s a cheaper model.

Save AU$1,000 Ecovacs Deebot T30S Pro: was AU$1,999 now AU$999 at Amazon Underpinning the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Pro is TrueMapping 2.0 for accurately mapping the layout of your home, along with an Ozmo Turbo 2.0 mop and AIVI 3D 2.0 object detection. The robot vacuum is fitted with an anti-tangle main brush, side brushes for edge cleaning and up to 11000Pa suction.

The Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo ranks among the best robot vacuums and is celebrated for its exceptional suction, a feature shared with the near-identical T30S Pro (although newer Deebots released in 2025 now come with over 18,000Pa of suction).

The sheer amount of features on offer makes the Ecovacs Deebot T30S Pro a worthwhile all-round solution, even with a high base price. Its mapping is fantastic and, despite noting in our guide that Eufy and Eureka may outperform on mopping, it’s still more than up to most tasks, especially considering the T30 Omni aced the majority of our tests.

The Ecovacs Deebot T30S Pro is a great option if you want to fully automate your regular floor cleaning. It will also empty its own onboard dust canister, then wash and dry its mops too. Additionally, the T30S Pro is cheaper than the T30S Combo by AU$300, making it a slightly cheaper solution off the cuff, and certainly with this big discount applied. You’ll even get the Yiko voice assistant to start a cleaning if you don’t want to reach for your phone and, like the T30 Omni, it even responds to a kick in the derriere to get started. What more could you ask for?