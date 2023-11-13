Dyson’s robot vacuum just hit its lowest price ahead of Black Friday

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum was released to much fanfare earlier this year; the combination of Dyson’s suction power in an attractive, fully autonomous body appeared to be the perfect home cleaning solution on paper. But, while we did find in our Dyson 360 Vis Nav review that it did offer good suction and some of the best edge cleaning we’ve yet seen from a robovac, we couldn’t ignore its eye-watering asking price.

But now those qualms have been quashed…for a limited time, thanks to the Bing Lee eBay store. Right now you can snap up the Dyson robovac for just AU$1,595 when adding the code SAVNOV23 at checkout. The code takes AU$100 off the list price of AU$1,695.

We’ve noticed this code is applicable for customers who don’t have an eBay Plus membership. Those who are eBay Plus subscribers can also take advantage of a AU$100 saving using the code TOP6NOV. We’re not sure why there are two separate codes for the same offer, but it’s nice to know everyone can get in on the savings action.

Dyson 360 Vis Nav | AU$2,399 AU$1,595 at Bing Lee eBay using code SAVNOV23 (save AU$804) A barnstorming AU$804 saving on Dyson’s robovac ahead of Black Friday is one that has seriously grabbed our attention. It’s not without its foibles, but these are in theory fixable via firmware updates. What is undeniable is the 360 Vis Nav is the best robovac for dirt pick-up in our opinion, and a genius side duct gets closer to the edges of a room than we’ve seen before, ensuring it sucks up as much dirt as possible.

The 360 Vis Nav might not offer as many features as other robovacs – it doesn’t empty its own dust canister, nor does it have any mopping functionality – but as a standalone vacuum cleaner there is no doubt it’s one of the best in the business. At least when it comes to suction power and dirt pick-up. We did find during our review that its method of moving around a room and home was a little peculiar, but it does ultimately get the job done.

If you’ve always wanted an autonomous Dyson to clean your home, then this deal is by far and away the best we’ve yet seen. We can’t guarantee it will be around forever though, so if the price looks good to you, then be quick to snap it up.