Our favorite bean-to-cup coffee machine is down to a record-low for Black Friday at Amazon

With a seemingly endless supply of Black Friday deals out there right now, we’ve spotted the one that’s perfect for coffee fans. Right now, you can buy the Breville The Barista Express Impress at Amazon for $649.95 (was $899.95) which means today is a good day to buy.

The sizeable 28% discount is the biggest price cut we’ve seen on the Breville The Barista Express Impress yet. Previously, it’s dipped to around the $700 mark but it’s never gone as low as this before.

The Breville The Barista Express Impress is so good that it’s riding high in our look at the best bean-to-cup coffee machines all thanks to its wealth of great features. Whether you want a quick brew or you’re looking to be more technical with how you make your coffee, this is the coffee machine for you.

Today’s best coffee maker deal

Breville The Barista Express Impress: was $899.95 now $649.95 at Amazon Hitting a record-low price, the Breville The Barista Express Impress is also the best coffee machine around for everyone. It’s beautifully designed with a burr grinder with 35 grind settings. It’s perfect for anyone who enjoys the process of making coffee. The only downside is its large footprint and if you don’t drink coffee daily, it’s overkill.

As our Breville The Barista Express Impress review explains, the machine “makes it easy to achieve great-tasting coffee in the comfort of your home”. It has an “intuitive ‘assisted manual technology’” which learns your tastes over time so you get all the perfect coffee you could need.

Crucially, it’s a ton of fun to make barista-style coffee through it making it a cut above the rest of the best coffee machines. It’ll take up a lot of room in your kitchen and the water tank could do with being larger, but other than that, it’s exceptional. If you enjoy making coffee and the process involved, you’ll love everything about it.

If you’d prefer to spend a little less, there are other coffee maker deals around too. In particular, the Amazon Black Friday sale is the one to seek out right now with some big savings on many different products.

