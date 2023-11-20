Don't waste your money on other Black Friday Instant Pot deals - this 54% discount at Target is the one to grab

Black Friday deals include a plethora of air fryers and multicookers that are heavily discounted, which is why a lot of people purchase these top-selling kitchen appliances during the biggest sale event of the year. But with so many deals, it may take a bit of shopping around online to find the best one available.

Well, look no more. If you're in the market for an Instant Pot multi-cooker, we found the ultimate Instant Pot Black Friday deal at Target. The Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1, which happens to be one of the best Instant Pot cookers, is 54% off at the retailer's online store.

A crowd-favorite, this multicooker is now only $59.99, down from $129.99 – that's a $70 discount that reduces it to its lowest price this year. It's also better than Amazon's current 46% discount for a similar model.

Lowest price on the Instant Pot 9-in-1 6-qt

Instant Pot 6QT 9-in-1: was $129 now $59.99 at Target

Target has a great deal on the Instant Pot 6QT model right now. It's one of the best pressure cookers you can buy, with tons of options for everything from rice to yogurt. Alongside an air fryer, it's quite possibly one of the most useful modern appliances you can have in your kitchen - and pretty damn cheap too thanks to this deal.

Instant Pot multicookers are known for their versatility. These kitchen appliances aren't just pressure cookers. They can slow cook, saute, steam, sterilize, and warm your food. This particular 9-in-1 model can also function as a rice cooker and a yogurt maker, giving you more value for your money. And with its 6-qt capacity, it can cook food enough for a family of six.

In addition to its versatility, electric pressure cookers have proven to use less energy than regular ovens, and Instant Brand's offerings use up to 60% less power. So, if you're currently struggling with your electric bill, especially now that the winter months are coming, this will help you save money.

Lower energy consumption plus warm hearty meals in the winter? What's not to love?!

