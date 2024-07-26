Your Philips Hue camera just got an AI-powered upgrade that will scare off burglars with an automatic 80dB siren

Philips Hue has released a new app update that can trigger your home security camera's 80dB alarm automatically when it detects movement, rather than requiring you to start it manually when you receive a notification. The system can even differentiate between animals, people, parcels, and vehicles, so it won't be set off by your pet taking a stroll.

As smart lighting site HueBlog explains, the update is available now for Android and iOS, though the AI recognition feature is only available if you have a paid-for Philips Hue Secure Plan (starting at $39.99 / £34.99 per year for one camera).

Premium plans also include the ability to set activity zones (so your camera isn't triggered by people walking on the sidewalk, for example), and store up to 60 days of video history.

What is Philips Hue Secure?

The Philips Hue Secure range launched last summer, including wired and wireless cameras to use indoors or outside, plus a floodlight camera that illuminates when it detects movement nearby. There are also door and window contact sensors that can send alerts via the Hue app.

The standard Philips Hue Secure cameras (whether wired or battery-powered) capture footage at 1080p, and can be mounted on a wall or ceiling, or placed on a flat surface. They can be used to turn on your smart lights when they detect motion, and can be used indoors or out.

The Philips Hue Secure Floodlight Camera also includes night vision and a color-adjustable light. The live view option in the app lets you see who's there, and there's a speaker and microphone for two-way talk so you can warn off intruders, welcome visitors, or give instructions to delivery drivers.

