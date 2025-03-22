The Blink Outdoor camera is at its lowest-ever price in the early Amazon Spring Sale
Simple yet effective peace of mind wherever you are
Years ago, being able to keep an eye on your property or garden was an expensive proposition. These days, however, there are many ways to quickly set up your home with enhanced and easy-to-use security tech. It’s now even more affordable as you can buy a Blink Outdoor at Amazon for £29.99 (was £89.99), which is a huge saving of 67% off the regular full price.
• Browse the full Amazon Spring Sale
Admittedly, the Blink Outdoor is rarely actually full price. It’s often on sale, but usually for around £50, and occasionally dipping slightly lower. The Amazon Spring Sale has dropped the security camera to the lowest it has ever fallen, so you truly can’t buy it at a better time.
The Blink Outdoor is a wire-free battery-powered HD security camera that means you can keep an eye on activity outside during the day and night. It’s a very cheap way to get some peace of mind around the home.
Today's best security camera deal
The Blink Outdoor is down to a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale. Take a few moments to set up the Blink Outdoor and it will happily sit outside keeping an eye on whatever you want to monitor. It’s built to withstand the elements and has a two-year battery life. You get motion detection alerts any time it sees something of note. It can also work in conjunction with the Blink Video Doorbell and you can answer the door with it thanks to two-way audio.
Blink is a highly regarded brand for all your home security needs. The Blink Outdoor even features in our look at the best home security cameras as one of the better outdoor cams.
Its 1080p video quality isn’t the sharpest around but it’s fine for most purposes. Motion detection is reliable with our Blink Outdoor review summing it up best as an “affordable, beginner-friendly home security that gets the job done”.
I’m considering one to help me keep an eye on the wildlife in my garden but the main role of the Blink Outdoor is peace of mind in case of any intruders. It’s easy to use especially alongside your smart speaker setup.
If you’re not looking to invest in one of the best home security systems but would like something simple yet effective, this will suit you well.
To get the most out of the Blink Outdoor, it’s a good idea to also buy one of the best Alexa speakers to help you control it without needing to grab your phone. For anything more ambitious, don’t forget to look at the other home security camera deals going on today.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Refurbished Ring doorbells are going cheap at Amazon, with up to 50% off good-as-new devices
This renter-friendly smart lock fits over your existing door hardware, and costs less than you might expect