Get 40% off select smart devices at The Home Depot for Black Friday

The Home Depot is one of the most loved and well-known home improvement retailers in the world. As well as tools, building materials, and décor, The Home Depot is also the best retailer for buying the latest smart devices.

Thanks to Black Friday, customers can now get up to 40% off select smart devices. This includes technology from the likes of Ring, Wyze, Blind, and Google. With this discount, there's no better time to buy that new gadget or upgrade an existing device.

This smart device deal only runs through to the 4th of December so don't hang around. If you have missed this specific deal, we've got plenty more offers over at our The Home Depot coupon codes hub. We keep this page regularly updated so you can take advantage of all the latest deals.

Our top picks from The Home Depot

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus A Smart WiFi Video Doorbell Camera with Color Video Previews, Night Vision and Quick Replies. Take your doorbell to new heights. $99.99 (was $149.99)

Blink Mini Indoor Wired 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera A small wired security camera for use in homes. It's Wi-fi operated and delivers 1080p resolution. $17.99 (was $29.99)

Google Nest Audio - Smart Home Speaker Enjoy music and control your smart devices with Google Assistant. Excellent audio quality and at 50% off it's a fantastic deal. $49.99 (was $99.99)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) with Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd Gen) Control the temperature of your home and save energy thanks to Google's ability to learn and suggest more efficient heating routines. Also comes with the Nest Temp Sensor. $229.99 (was $279.99)

Why we love Home Depot

The sheer range of products at The Home Depot is truly impressive. If you're looking to spruce up your home or upgrade a piece of tech, then there's only one place to look. Smart devices are not always the cheapest purchases but with this Black Friday deal, there's no better time to make the investment.

The Home Depot also has a fantastic price matching scheme. All you have to do is provide proof of the lower price to customer service to get the matched price.

If you subscribe to the The Home Depot newsletter, then you'll get access to the latest exclusive coupons and promo codes. To sign up, all you have to do is enter your email address on the Home Depot website.