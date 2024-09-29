Why wait for Prime Day? This five-star rated Nespresso coffee maker is down to its lowest price

Now's the time to become the barista of your dreams with as little effort as possible as Amazon is running an early Prime Day deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe for $129 (was $199).

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe. It's a top-tier Nespresso coffee maker that we liked so much we rated it five stars out of five in our Nespresso Vertuo Pop review. Its easy-to-use setup, convenience, and great-tasting coffee stood out. Throw the free Aeroccino milk frother in there and it's a hard deal to pass for coffee lovers.

Today's best Nespresso coffee maker deal

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $199 now $129 at Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by De'Longhi is on sale ahead of Prime Day for its cheapest price yet for Prime members. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience. This Prime Day deal includes a free Aeroccino milk frother, so you can even make lattes if you want to.

For the most part, all Nespresso machines work the same. You fill up the tank with water, pop a capsule into the brewing chamber, insert a coffee mug under the filter, and press start.

The Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe, in particular, can brew three coffee sizes and two espresso sizes: five, eight, and 12 oz coffees, and a one or double shot espresso. These can all be done hot or over ice. You can also turn the espresso into a latte by using the included Aeroccino to froth your milk of choice.

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe is also a convenient, compact machine. It doesn't take up much space on the counter and has a removable water tank, so you don't need to hold it under a pitcher. As a plus, it only takes about 30 seconds to warm up and automatically ejects pods. And you can recycle the Nespresso pods, too, as they are supposed to be environmentally friendly.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe is included in our list of best Nespresso machines. We also have a separate list of the best coffee makers and comparisons between major brands like Nespresso vs Keurig if you want to compare options before buying.