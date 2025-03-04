The excellent Breville Barista Express coffee maker is back to its Black Friday price
$200 off a fantastic espresso machine? Count us in
The best coffee makers are rarely cheap but there are some good deals around if you're looking to invest in a delightful way to start the morning. Right now, you can buy the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine at Amazon for $549.95 (was $749.95) which is a sizeable saving of $200 off the regular price.
This brings it back down to a price we last saw during Black Friday. There have been other incremental discounts since then but none as hefty as this one. If you missed out then, and you’ve been thinking about it ever since, this is your chance.
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is one of the best around and is highly regarded by pretty much everyone who uses it. It has an integrated precision conical burr grinder, provides optimal water pressure, and even has a powerful steam wand for creating cool latte art. It’s sure to delight coffee fans.
Today's best coffee maker deal
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine makes an excellent espresso thanks to its digital temperature control delivering water at precisely the right temperature. It’s simple to use thanks to a built-in coffee grinder and there’s an impressive amount of control with everything from water pressure to espresso extraction – and getting the coffee ground just how you like it. Snag it now for the price we last saw on Black Friday.
In our Breville Barista Express review, we appreciated how it’s “simple to understand” while offering “plenty of adjustable settings”. It makes a tasty espresso, of course, but it’s not too complicated to figure out. Ideally, you’ll want to spend some time mastering it but that’s all part of the fun for coffee enthusiasts.
Its integrated grinder means you can go from beans to espresso in under one minute, thanks to its precision conical burr grinder grinding on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into its portafilter. You can also adjust the water temperature and hand texture microfoam milk for enhanced flavor and better looks.
Sounds complicated? Far from it. The Breville Barista Express will still appeal to novices who simply want a tasty cup of coffee at home. If you want one of the best espresso machines, this is a good starting point.
If you want something a bit more advanced, check out the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Alternatively, while you’re working on simplifying your life, there are some great Dyson vacuum deals.
