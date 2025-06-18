My favourite De'Longhi espresso machine has hit a record-low price ahead of Prime Day – with a coffee grinder thrown in too

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, taking place from July 8 to July 11, but you don't have to wait until then if you've been looking for a great deal on an espresso machine. Right now, the excellent De'Longhi Dedica Style is down to just £197.55 at Amazon (was £278.98) bundled together with a standalone burr grinder and enough descaler to keep you (and your new espresso machine) running for a year.

The De'Longhi Dedica Style has long held a place in our roundup of the best coffee makers thanks to its combination of great performance and super compact size. It's one of the smallest espresso machines I've tested (and I've used a lot), but still generates enough pressure for a well-extracted drink, and packs a very decent manual steam wand for lattes and cappuccinos.

It's always great value, but now it's even better with a steep discount ahead of Prime Day and a separate coffee grinder thrown in as well. Coffee starts to lose its aromas and flavor within minutes of grinding, so grinding it yourself is always better than buying it already prepared – and this deal proves it doesn't have to be expensive either.

Today's best De'Longhi Dedica Style deal

De'Longhi Dedica Style Starter Set: was £278.98 now £197.55 at Amazon This bundle includes the excellent De'Longhi Dedica Style espresso machine (complete with steam wand) plus an electric burr grinder for preparing your own fresh coffee, and a generous supply of descaler. This is the cheapest this great value set has ever been, so why wait for Prime Day?

If you're looking for something different, take a look at my complete guide to the best espresso machines, which is full of options for all kitchens and all budgets, tested and rated by a trained barista (me!).

