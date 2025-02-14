I test coffee machines for a living, and these Nespresso machine deals are some of the best offers I've seen this Presidents' Day

I love a manual espresso machines, but I have to admit that slipping a Nespresso capsule into a machine is one of the easiest ways to enjoy a cup of rich coffee in the morning. If you like the sound of that then I've got good news, because there's 30% off selected Nespresso machines in Amazon's Presidents' Day sale.

The offers include several models that have earned a place in our roundup of the best Nespresso machines, and many of them have hit their lowest price since Black Friday, so this is the perfect time to snap one up.

Today's best Nespresso machine deals

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine: was $219 now $153.30 at Amazon

The standard Nespresso Vertuo machine has received a huge 30% price cut at Amazon for Presidents' Day. It can brew short espresso drinks and long coffees, and takes just 25 seconds to come to temperature so you can be sipping your favorite brew within a minute.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle: was $269.95 now $187.99 at Amazon

This great value bundle includes both the Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker and the Aeroccino standalone milk frother, which lets you prepare perfectly foamed milk for lattes and cappuccinos. It comes with a starter set of Nespresso capsules as an extra bonus, too. With 30% off, it's easy to recommend.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $179 now $125.30 at Amazon

This compact Nespresso machine has also received a 30% price cut for Presidents' Day, and it comes particularly highly recommended, having earned a coveted place in our roundup of the best Nespresso machines. Our reviewer Sophie Bird called it the simplest coffee machine she'd ever used. Check out our full Nespresso Vertuo Next review for more details.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $209.95 now $146.96 at Amazon

The Deluxe version of the Vertuo Next has an extra-large 60oz water tank, so you won't need to refill it as often, plus a starter pack of Nespresso capsules so you can try different beans and blends. The capsules alone are worth $20, so this is a great deal.

If you're not familiar with how Nespresso machines work, they use foil-sealed capsules of freshly ground coffee, which are available to buy from supermarkets and online. Insert a capsule into the machine, fill the tank with water, press a button, and the capsule will be pierced to break the foil, and hot water will be forced through it at high pressure to extract your drink in a similar way to the best espresso machines.

There's a huge array of capsules available, including new energy-boosting brews with extra ingredients like more caffeine (extracted from coffee beans), ginseng, and vitamin B12 to put some more spring in your step. Ginseng Delight, which has added notes of caramel, is my personal favorite, and you can pick up 10 capsules for $21.48.

If none of the deals above takes your fancy, I've rounded up all today's best prices for our other top-rated Nespresso machines, with something for every budget - from the cheap and cheerful Nespresso Vertuo Pop through to the premium Morning Machine:

