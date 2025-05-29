IKEA now sells affordable heat pumps in even more countries, and is 'actively' looking to launch them in more places

IKEA now sells air-to-water and air-to-air heat pumps

Part of commitment to affordable renewable energy home solutions

The heat pumps are available now in Sweden, Italy, Spain and coming soon to Germany

IKEA is no longer just the place you'll visit to pick up a cheap flat-pack wardrobe or get your Swedish meatball fix; soon it might be the company you turn to to upgrade your home energy system. Late last month (April 2025), IKEA introduced a range of new affordable heat pumps in some European countries, as part of a commitment to make renewable energy solutions accessible to more people.

Heat pumps are a more sustainable source of home energy than conventional central heating systems. Rather than relying on fossil fuels, heat pumps simply use the air around them to generate heat to warm your home or hot water for your showers.

The heat pump offerings are currently available in Sweden, Italy, and Spain, and will soon also go on sale in Germany. It looks like more countries could be added to the list, too. A spokesperson told us: "We are actively exploring opportunities to expand into additional markets."

(Image credit: IKEA)

However, when asked about the UK specifically, the answer was less promising. The spokesperson told us IKEA was "deeply committed to making sustainable living more accessible and affordable to the many" and that it continued to "explore a range of possible services and solutions in support of a more sustainable future".

They flagged services like BuyBack, Re-shop and Re-use online and mattress take-back, but didn't make any reference to heat pumps specifically. Reading between the lines, it sounds like IKEA is open to the idea of launching heat pumps in the UK, but it's not in the pipeline right now.

Sustainable solutions

There are two systems in the IKEA heat pump range. Air-to-water heat pumps offer heating, hot water and cooling, and are designed to work with an existing system. Air-to-air heat pumps offer heating and cooling options in a single unit, but no hot water.

The venture is part of a partnership with Svea Solar, a Swedish solar energy specialist that IKEA has been working with on its sustainable energy solutions since 2020. According to Taner Karacan, Managing Director of Svea Solar Germany, using a heat pump can "reduce CO2 emissions by up to three-quarters".

We don't have any actual prices – if you live in a country where the heat pumps are already available, it looks like you'll need to request an assessment to see if one can be fitted it your home, which suggests how much the pump costs will vary depending on the situation. However, IKEA is clearly pitching them as a more affordable option.

The initial press release makes reference to significant government subsidies ("up to 70%") to bring down costs further. What is available will vary from country to country – that number looks like it's for Germany – but it's certainly something worth looking into if you're thinking of getting one of these fitted. IKEA is also offering an additional 15% discount if you're part of its Family or Business loyalty scheme.

