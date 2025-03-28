Get ready for summer with massive discounts on Dyson fans at Amazon – here are today's 3 best deals

Summer isn't quite here yet, but in anticipation of hotter temperatures to follow, today is a great day to buy a fan – and there are some major discounts on Dyson fans in the Amazon Spring Sale.

With their sleek, bladeless designs and ultra-effective cooling, we rate these amongst the best fans around. At full price they're not cheap, though, so it's worth planning ahead so you don't have to do any sweaty panic-buying when it's already too hot to function properly.

• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale in the US

• Shop Amazon's full Big Spring sale in the UK

All come with various modes, a remote control for convenience, oscillation to widen the cooling field, and a useful timer function (that means you can set the fan to cool you as you drift off to sleep, without having to leave it running all night). You can opt for 'just a fan' or pick a model that has additional capabilities built in, like heating or air purifying. If you need those extra functions, you'll be getting plenty of bang for your buck. Here's my pick of the best deals to shop today...

Today's best Dyson fan deals

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10: was $529.99 now $399.95 at Amazon This fan adds a third function to the list: it cools, it warms, and it also purifies. It's rather bulky, but you're essentially getting three appliances in one here, so (assuming you need all three) it could actually save you space. This Spring Sale deal drops it back down to its lowest ever price – it's very rarely this cheap.

