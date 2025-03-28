Get ready for summer with massive discounts on Dyson fans at Amazon – here are today's 3 best deals

Deals
By published

Today is a great day to invest in a fan

Dyson fan with Big Savings graphic overlaid
(Image credit: Amazon / Future)

Summer isn't quite here yet, but in anticipation of hotter temperatures to follow, today is a great day to buy a fan – and there are some major discounts on Dyson fans in the Amazon Spring Sale.

With their sleek, bladeless designs and ultra-effective cooling, we rate these amongst the best fans around. At full price they're not cheap, though, so it's worth planning ahead so you don't have to do any sweaty panic-buying when it's already too hot to function properly.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale in the US
Shop Amazon's full Big Spring sale in the UK

All come with various modes, a remote control for convenience, oscillation to widen the cooling field, and a useful timer function (that means you can set the fan to cool you as you drift off to sleep, without having to leave it running all night). You can opt for 'just a fan' or pick a model that has additional capabilities built in, like heating or air purifying. If you need those extra functions, you'll be getting plenty of bang for your buck. Here's my pick of the best deals to shop today...

Today's best Dyson fan deals

Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Bladeless Tower Fan
Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Bladeless Tower Fan: was $369.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

The Cool AM07 is one of Dyson's classic designs, but remains in the current range – and if you just need a super-effective fan, it's the best option. The design is clean, the features simple, and it's excellent at blasting air about the room to keep you cool. The current deal matches the lowest price we've seen on this model, and is well worth snapping up.

View Deal
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus heater and fan
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus heater and fan: was $469.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

With its additional heating function, the AM09 will keep you the perfect temperature all year round. In our Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 review we awarded this model a near-perfect 4.5 stars, praising how easy it is to use, and how effective it is to cool (or warm) a room. This is a great price for this model – it's very rare to see it drop below $400.

View Deal
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10: was $529.99 now $399.95 at Amazon

This fan adds a third function to the list: it cools, it warms, and it also purifies. It's rather bulky, but you're essentially getting three appliances in one here, so (assuming you need all three) it could actually save you space. This Spring Sale deal drops it back down to its lowest ever price – it's very rarely this cheap.

View Deal

Want to browse more deals? Here are some hot offers in the US...

See more Home Product Deals
TOPICS
Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton
Homes Editor

Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in air (vacuum cleaners, fans, air purifiers), and hair (hair dryers, straighteners and stylers). She has been in consumer journalism since 2020, reviewing and writing about everything from outdoor kit to mattresses and wellness gadgets, with stints on Tom's Guide and T3.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about air quality
Reviewer pointing remote control at Shark TurboBlade, in her living room

The Shark TurboBlade fan can blast out blades of cool air in any direction, but it's its breeze-inspired mode that really won me over
Shark TurboBlade fan

The new Shark fan can blast blades of air in any direction, and it's set to make summer far more bearable
Tom Stewart of the Geelong Cats is tackled by Jack Sinclair of the Saint Kilda Saints in an August 2024 AFL match.

Brisbane vs Geelong live stream: how to watch the AFL game online, start time, streaming guide
See more latest
Most Popular
The Google Pixel 9 Pro on a pink deals background
I’m happy enough with my iPhone 16 Pro, but if I wasn’t, I’d buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $799 at Amazon right now
Amazon Luna controller spring sale
Lots of accessories for my favorite cloud gaming service have received huge discounts in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, and they're perfect for TV or movies too
Amazon Fire TV 4 Series on a blue background
This budget-friendly Amazon Fire TV has dropped to a fantastic low price
Acronis
We will be protecting our data this World Backup Day especially when these deals from Acronis are too good to miss
Carbonite
This World Backup Day secure your valuable data with Carbonite
Image of Lenovo Legion 5i laptop
Don't overspend on an inflated RTX 5000 series GPU: the Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop is $200 off during Amazon's Spring Sale
Apple Mac Mini M4
The powerful Apple Mac mini M4 drops to an unbelievably low-price of $499
Lenovo Legion 5i
It's the best time to buy an RTX 4070 gaming laptop since Black Friday - get up to $600 off on massive clearance deals
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 tech deals
I'm an Amazon shopping expert – here are 50+ tech deals I recommend in its Big Spring Sale
The new Amazon Kindle (2024) in Matcha.
The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect time to buy a Kindle – several models are back down to record-low prices