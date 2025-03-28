Get ready for summer with massive discounts on Dyson fans at Amazon – here are today's 3 best deals
Today is a great day to invest in a fan
Summer isn't quite here yet, but in anticipation of hotter temperatures to follow, today is a great day to buy a fan – and there are some major discounts on Dyson fans in the Amazon Spring Sale.
With their sleek, bladeless designs and ultra-effective cooling, we rate these amongst the best fans around. At full price they're not cheap, though, so it's worth planning ahead so you don't have to do any sweaty panic-buying when it's already too hot to function properly.
• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale in the US
• Shop Amazon's full Big Spring sale in the UK
All come with various modes, a remote control for convenience, oscillation to widen the cooling field, and a useful timer function (that means you can set the fan to cool you as you drift off to sleep, without having to leave it running all night). You can opt for 'just a fan' or pick a model that has additional capabilities built in, like heating or air purifying. If you need those extra functions, you'll be getting plenty of bang for your buck. Here's my pick of the best deals to shop today...
Today's best Dyson fan deals
The Cool AM07 is one of Dyson's classic designs, but remains in the current range – and if you just need a super-effective fan, it's the best option. The design is clean, the features simple, and it's excellent at blasting air about the room to keep you cool. The current deal matches the lowest price we've seen on this model, and is well worth snapping up.
With its additional heating function, the AM09 will keep you the perfect temperature all year round. In our Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 review we awarded this model a near-perfect 4.5 stars, praising how easy it is to use, and how effective it is to cool (or warm) a room. This is a great price for this model – it's very rare to see it drop below $400.
This fan adds a third function to the list: it cools, it warms, and it also purifies. It's rather bulky, but you're essentially getting three appliances in one here, so (assuming you need all three) it could actually save you space. This Spring Sale deal drops it back down to its lowest ever price – it's very rarely this cheap.
Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in air (vacuum cleaners, fans, air purifiers), and hair (hair dryers, straighteners and stylers). She has been in consumer journalism since 2020, reviewing and writing about everything from outdoor kit to mattresses and wellness gadgets, with stints on Tom's Guide and T3.
