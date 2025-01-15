Forget air purifiers – the world’s first ‘air sterilizer’ is here, and it claims to instantly inactivate Covid, cold, and flu particles

EcoAir AVS inactivates virus particles using heat

Traditional purifiers capture, rather than inactivating, harmful microbes

EcoAir's claims have been independently verified by a scientific research company

We're all familiar with air purifiers, but air care appliance brand EcoAir has apparently gone one better, launching what it claims is the world's first air sterilizer. The EcoAir Anti-Covid AVS can apparently eliminate viruses and bacteria – including colds, flu, and (you guessed it) Covid – from the air.

Today's best air purifiers can only capture virus particles, not inactivate them – is this new approach your new best defense agains seasonal bugs? I got in touch with EcoAir co-founder and CEO Noel Fok to learn exactly how it works.

“A virus is not a living organism, so it can’t be killed. However, it can be inactivated or destroyed by exposure to heat," Fok explains. "The EcoAir AVS air sterilizer eliminates 99.9% of viruses by removing them from the air, passing them through Thermo-Clean tech, which reaches a core temperature of over 200C [392F], inactivating the harmful microbes."

He adds: "AVS will kill Bacteria because it is a living organism, through the same exposure to Thermo-Clean technology. In both cases the harmful microbes are disintegrated by the heat and not released back into the air.”

Those claims have been independently tested and verified by MRIGlobal – a research organization focused on health and safety innovations.

(Image credit: EcoAir)

Also notable is how quickly this 'air sterilizer' works. It can eliminate airborne viruses and bacteria in a single pass, and does so pretty much instantly, in just 0.01 seconds. Lab tests from MRIGlobal found the EcoAir AVS could inactivate 99.9% of viruses in a 30m³ room in 90 minutes.

The future of air purifiers?

I also asked Fok to explain more about the benefits of the EcoAir AVS in comparison to a regular air purifier. "Traditional air purifiers capture microbes and store them through the use of HEPA filters, which need to be changed, incurring additional expenses," he told me. "Inactivating the virus destroys it, meaning it cannot infect a living organism and become active, causing illness."

The EcoAir AVS does have a filter, but it's reusable and doesn't need to be changed that regularly. The nano silver filter should be washed every two weeks, and EcoAir suggests it's replaced every year.

There are also other, existing methods of destroying viruses and bacteria, although they're significantly slower than EcoAir AVS's 0.01-second process. ION systems take around 30 seconds and UV-C takes nine seconds, for instance.

While the practical results of this appliance are similar to that of a good air purifier, Fok's claims that the AVS represents "a huge breakthrough, not only for EcoAir but for the industry as a whole" could prove accurate. The new process certainly seems more thorough and efficient, and it's not significantly more expensive than a good air purifier either – the EcoAir Anti-Covid AVS is currently available to buy from the EcoAir website, priced at £349.98 (it's not currently available in the US or Australia, but that's equivalent to around $430 / AU$700). Could this be the new technology that changes the way we purify air?