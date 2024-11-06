I use this Ninja air fryer every day and it’s down to its lowest price in over a year

Update: Unfortunately, this deal has already sold out. However, you can also get the Ninja AF300UK 7.6L Air Fryer at Currys for £129 (was £199.99) – that's just £10 more than the Amazon deal. I'll keep an eye on both retailers to see if stock comes back at Amazon or if the Currys deal is made cheaper to price match.

Original story: Air fryers are all the rage these days and that hype doesn’t seem to be dying down. I didn’t see what all the fuss was about until I bought the one on sale right now at the lowest price I've seen in over a year. Today, you can buy the Ninja AF300UK 7.6L Air Fryer for £119 (was £219.99) at Amazon.

The last time it got anywhere close to this was when it dropped to £139 last December. Most of the time it dips to around £160-£170, but it’s not entirely surprising to see it over £200, so this is quite the discount on one of the best air fryers around as part of this year's early Black Friday deals.

The Ninja AF300UK has a dual basket design, you can cook a huge amount of food at once with each basket cooking independently or syncing up too. If you need something even larger, the 9.5L version is available for an extra £40 – so it costs £159.

Simply the lowest price for this five-star air fryer in over a year and an unmissable early Black Friday bargain if you're shopping for the popular appliance. The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L Air Fryer has six cooking functions including max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. It’s simple to cook from frozen while still getting super crispy results. With a large capacity, you can cook up to 1kg of fries or a 1.6kg chicken in each drawer. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or batch cooking.

This is the air fryer I own. After reading our Ninja AF300UK 7.6L Air Fryer review, I realised it was everything I needed – and it genuinely works well too. As the review explains, it “takes the guesswork out of cooking” and I’ve yet to ruin anything in it. I’ve cooked chicken fried rice in it, fried chicken, vegetables, you name it.

The Ninja AF300UK is the one kitchen appliance that I genuinely use every day. It has a neat sync function as well as a match facility, so I don’t have to put much thought into timings. It’s as good for snacks as it is something more substantial.

If it feels like overkill for your needs (and it is kind of bulky on the kitchen countertop), there are other air fryer deals around. While you’re simplifying your life, there are plenty of robot vacuum deals around too to help you do less around the house.

