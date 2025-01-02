Get 2025 off to a healthy start with this awesome Ninja air fryer deal

Right now, you can pick up the Ninja Double Stack air fryer for just £209 (was £269) at Very – a huge saving that matches last year's best Black Friday deal on this top-rated appliance. It's an epic deal, and a great way to start the new year if you're looking for ways to reduce your fat intake.

The Ninja Double Stack is one of the best air fryers we've ever tested thanks to its innovative two-tier design, which lets you cook two different foods at once without dominating your work surface like a standard double-drawer fryer. In our tests it produced consistently great results, with fries turning out crisp and golden, and chicken being perfectly succulent. You can even sync the drawers to finish at the same time.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down this article for today's best offers on the Ninja Double Stack near you. You might also be interested in our roundup of Ninja Kitchen discount codes, which can get you 10% off air fryers, coffee makers and more in Ninja's online store.

Today's best Ninja Double Stack deal

Ninja Double Stack: was £169 now £109 at very.co.uk This fantastically versatile air fryer is back down to its Black Friday price in the January sale at Very, and in our opinion it's worth every penny. Our reviewer gave it a full five stars due to its consistently great results, and a smart design that takes up half the space of a standard two-drawer air fryer. Check out our full Ninja Double Stack review for more details.

During testing we found there was practically no transfer of heat between the two drawers, meaning you can set them to very different temperatures depending on what you're cooking. In her Ninja Double Stack review, Managing Editor Josephine Watson said she was initially concerned that the two-tier design might impact cooking performance, but said she couldn't detect any compromises and called it "the air fryer of my dreams".

Like all air fryers, the Ninja Double Stack uses substantially less oil than deep-frying, and some items that already contain some fat (such as oven chips and chicken wings) need no additional oil at all. You can use it to cook pretty much anything you can in a conventional oven, except for dishes with sauce such as casseroles and stews. For more advice, see our complete guide to what you can cook in an air fryer.