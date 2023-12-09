Espresso your love with these 12 wonderful gift ideas for the coffee lover in your life

If you’re not sure what to get your loved ones for Christmas but you know they love coffee, then you’re in the right place.

Even people who take their coffee seriously often have underwhelming setups for their morning routines. Maybe they have a nice french press, but that doesn’t compare to the best coffee machines out there. Not when you can get a model that pops out a cup of coffee with a press of a button or two with minimal cleanup or one that will help create café-level lattes for not much money.

Since this is a gift guide for coffee lovers, it’s not just coffee makers on here. We’ve included a few accessories that make great stocking stuffers or supplemental gifts. Though we’re skipping the whole debate about what the best coffee is, make sure to include some fresh beans (or pods) with your coffee-related gift.

The best affordable coffee maker gifts

The best drip coffee maker accessory gifts

The best drip coffee makers make their coffee life so much easier while still providing a quality cup of joe. Still, there are ways to expand on that experience, whether it’s the ability to try new coffee drink recipes or to take that coffee on the road.

The best espresso accessory gifts

If someone in your family is a coffee connoisseur, they either have or want one of the best espresso machines to make their lattè dreams come true. If that’s the case, we’ve picked out a few additional tools that will help them make the most of their barista-level ambitions.

Best tamper Gladwise Espresso Tamper Visit Site Tamp espresso in style First, just about any properly-sized tamper will do the trick. However, sometimes you need a tool that inspires like the Gladwise Espresso Tamper. Its classic walnut wood and stainless steel materials gives it a heft that is not only easy to use but will make you feel like you know what you’re doing. Just make sure it fits your espresso machine, aka any model with a 54mm filter basket. If you’re on a bit of a budget, the USEAMIE Tamper is very similar Best grinder Baratza Encore $119.18 at Amazon $119.95 at Amazon $181.19 at Newegg For creating the perfect consistency of coffee grounds If you’re not going the pod route, you need properly ground (and fresh) coffee. And, not all coffee grinders are the same. Burr grinders like the Baratza Encore offer the kind of even results an espresso drink lover needs, not to mention that it has 40 grind settings. And, since the price is reasonable for this type of grinder, it’s the perfect present that won’t hurt your wallet too badly. For a cheaper alternative, the OXO Burr Grinder is very well liked Best coffee mugs JoyJolt Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs Visit Site For those who like to see their own coffee creations JoyJolt coffee mugs can go into an oven or microwave up to 350°F and are dishwasher safe. But, what actually makes these such a joy is the fact that the double walled design lets you see your own coffee creation, not to mention the fact that it keeps the drinks hotter (or colder) longer while being cool to the touch. If you want better value, the 8 oz. Sweese Clear Coffee Mugs come in a set of four

The best single-serve accessory gifts

The best Nespresso machines are the height of convenience, but they taste pretty good, too. While not as involved as our previous category, there are still some accessories you can throw under the tree to make your coffee lover’s Christmas day a little more joyful, aka caffeinated.

Best reusable pod CAPMESSO Reusable Vertuoline Pods Visit Site Cut down on pod-waste The CAPMESSO reusable vertuo pods have a few things going for them. For one, you don’t have to worry about creating a bunch of extra trash from single-serve pods for Nespresso Vertuo machines like the one featured above. Additionally, you can use any fresh coffee you want with the pods. If you want an alternative, consider the stainless steel BRBHOM Reusable Vertuo Pods Best seasonal pods Nespresso Vertuoline The Festive Collection Visit Site Spice up the holidays with Fall and Winter flavors Giving a Nespresso machine isn’t enough. Your loved one needs some good coffee to go with it. In the spirit of the holidays, you should include something festive like this collection of 30 capsules, which include the Pumpkin Spice Cake, Peppermint Pinwheel, and Gingerbread flavors. If you prefer more traditional options, take a look at the Nespresso medium and dark roast capsules Best coffee warmer VOBAGA Coffee Cup Warmer $27.99 at Amazon Keep that coffee warm until the last drop Unless your loved one has a go-to coffee thermos, those festive coffee drinks are going to go cold. That is, unless you also give them a coffee cup warmer like this one from VOBAGA. There are three temperature settings, an auto shut-off, and a long cord for convenient placement. If you want to splurge, then grab the self-heating Nextmug from Nextboom

