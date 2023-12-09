Espresso your love with these 12 wonderful gift ideas for the coffee lover in your life
The perfect coffee gift ideas to please a coffee lover
If you’re not sure what to get your loved ones for Christmas but you know they love coffee, then you’re in the right place.
Even people who take their coffee seriously often have underwhelming setups for their morning routines. Maybe they have a nice french press, but that doesn’t compare to the best coffee machines out there. Not when you can get a model that pops out a cup of coffee with a press of a button or two with minimal cleanup or one that will help create café-level lattes for not much money.
Since this is a gift guide for coffee lovers, it’s not just coffee makers on here. We’ve included a few accessories that make great stocking stuffers or supplemental gifts. Though we’re skipping the whole debate about what the best coffee is, make sure to include some fresh beans (or pods) with your coffee-related gift.
The best affordable coffee maker gifts
Drip coffee machine pick
For those who need a lot of coffee and quickly
Ok, this might take stretching your budget a bit, but we love the Moccamaster KBGV Select. Not only does it strike a pose on your kitchen countertop, but it delivers delicious coffee very quickly – it takes just six minutes to brew. Plus, it brews fairly quietly. Just make sure to invest in some paper filters.
If you want a more budget-friendly option, consider the Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine
Espresso machine pick
For those who want to make espresso drinks at home
The Delonghi Stilosa Espresso Machine may be as back-to-the-basics as an espresso machine can get, but that’s okay because it produces excellent shots of espresso. It also comes with a milk frother so you can quickly turn a shot of french roast into a latte. Of course, being an espresso machine means there’s a bit of a learning curve. But, that makes this the perfect entry-level machine for budding baristas.
If you’re on a strict budget, consider the even more affordable Casabrews Espresso Maker
Single-serve machine pick
For those strapped for time
Easy to set up and use, this slightly larger version of the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is the perfect coffee maker gift for those who want good tasting coffee but just don’t have time. Make no mistake though, this is more than a one-stop shop. It will detect different sized Nespresso Vertuo pods to deliver up to four cup sizes. On top of that, it comes in six colors, many of them festive.
If you want to automatically add some milk to your single serve coffee, consider the DeLonghi Lattissima One
The best drip coffee maker accessory gifts
The best drip coffee makers make their coffee life so much easier while still providing a quality cup of joe. Still, there are ways to expand on that experience, whether it’s the ability to try new coffee drink recipes or to take that coffee on the road.
Best for coffee to go
For those who want to take their coffee on the go
This tumbler from Kinto is perfect for travelers and those who like to drink their coffee on a commute. While being able to drink from any angle is a unique feature, it’s not the only thing that makes it special. It will keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for six hours. And, since it’s made of stainless steel, it’s not only BPA-free but won’t impart any unnatural flavors to your coffee.
If you want something more stylish, consider the KeepCup Reusable Tempered Glass Coffee Cup
Best coffee filters
Coffee filters for the environmentally conscious
If you’re getting your loved one a new drip coffee maker, you need to give them some coffee filters so they can make a cup of joe right away. For that purpose, we suggest the If You Care brand since they’re unbleached and compostable. Not only does that weigh a little lighter on everyone’s conscience, but there won’t be any harmful additives to the actual coffee.
If you like to go a bit more traditional, you can’t go wrong with Melitta #4 Bamboo Coffee Filters
Best for making lattes
For when you want the latté experience
Just because someone owns a drip coffee maker doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t experience lattés at home. Enter this milk frother from Maestri. Since it’s handheld, it’s easy to use and easy to clean, giving you some decadent foam in the process. And, since it has a rechargeable battery, you don’t have to worry about buying and tossing single-use batteries.
If you want a milk frother that can also steam the milk, check out the Instant Pot Milk Frother
The best espresso accessory gifts
If someone in your family is a coffee connoisseur, they either have or want one of the best espresso machines to make their lattè dreams come true. If that’s the case, we’ve picked out a few additional tools that will help them make the most of their barista-level ambitions.
Best tamper
Tamp espresso in style
First, just about any properly-sized tamper will do the trick. However, sometimes you need a tool that inspires like the Gladwise Espresso Tamper. Its classic walnut wood and stainless steel materials gives it a heft that is not only easy to use but will make you feel like you know what you’re doing. Just make sure it fits your espresso machine, aka any model with a 54mm filter basket.
If you’re on a bit of a budget, the USEAMIE Tamper is very similar
Best grinder
For creating the perfect consistency of coffee grounds
If you’re not going the pod route, you need properly ground (and fresh) coffee. And, not all coffee grinders are the same. Burr grinders like the Baratza Encore offer the kind of even results an espresso drink lover needs, not to mention that it has 40 grind settings. And, since the price is reasonable for this type of grinder, it’s the perfect present that won’t hurt your wallet too badly.
For a cheaper alternative, the OXO Burr Grinder is very well liked
Best coffee mugs
For those who like to see their own coffee creations
JoyJolt coffee mugs can go into an oven or microwave up to 350°F and are dishwasher safe. But, what actually makes these such a joy is the fact that the double walled design lets you see your own coffee creation, not to mention the fact that it keeps the drinks hotter (or colder) longer while being cool to the touch.
If you want better value, the 8 oz. Sweese Clear Coffee Mugs come in a set of four
The best single-serve accessory gifts
The best Nespresso machines are the height of convenience, but they taste pretty good, too. While not as involved as our previous category, there are still some accessories you can throw under the tree to make your coffee lover’s Christmas day a little more joyful, aka caffeinated.
Best reusable pod
Cut down on pod-waste
The CAPMESSO reusable vertuo pods have a few things going for them. For one, you don’t have to worry about creating a bunch of extra trash from single-serve pods for Nespresso Vertuo machines like the one featured above. Additionally, you can use any fresh coffee you want with the pods.
If you want an alternative, consider the stainless steel BRBHOM Reusable Vertuo Pods
Best seasonal pods
Spice up the holidays with Fall and Winter flavors
Giving a Nespresso machine isn’t enough. Your loved one needs some good coffee to go with it. In the spirit of the holidays, you should include something festive like this collection of 30 capsules, which include the Pumpkin Spice Cake, Peppermint Pinwheel, and Gingerbread flavors.
If you prefer more traditional options, take a look at the Nespresso medium and dark roast capsules
Best coffee warmer
Keep that coffee warm until the last drop
Unless your loved one has a go-to coffee thermos, those festive coffee drinks are going to go cold. That is, unless you also give them a coffee cup warmer like this one from VOBAGA. There are three temperature settings, an auto shut-off, and a long cord for convenient placement.
If you want to splurge, then grab the self-heating Nextmug from Nextboom
