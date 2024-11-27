Black Friday air fryer deals are lighting up Amazon right now, but it's this Cosori dual air fryer at its lowest price that I'm eyeing up
Dual air fryers are the way forward
It's almost officially Black Friday 2024, and although we're still a mere two days away from the shopping event of the year, we can't get enough of all the Black Friday air fryer deals that have inundated Amazon's Black Friday sale. Most of the models in our list of best air fryers have received price cuts you don't want to miss out on, and now another one of our favorite dual basket air fryers – the Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry air fryer – is almost a third off.
Amazon is really pulling through with its Black Friday offers on air fryers, and its 31% price cut on Cosori's 10L dual air fryer sits among the stand-outs mainly because it's just hit a record-low price of £199.99. So far, we're only seeing this offer in Amazon's Black Friday sale and not on Cosori's online store, making this an Amazon-exclusive deal that you can't find anywhere else.
Today's best Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry air fryer deal
Cooking for a family but don't want to spend a fortune? You'll be hard pressed to find a 10L air fryer cheaper than this on Black Friday - especially one that performs this well. When we tested it last month, we loved its synced cooking feature, which lets you finish cooking two different foods at once, and the wealth of recipes available in its connected mobile app.
Read our full Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry 10L review
Why buy the Cosori Dual Blaze Twinfry air fryer?
If you're a budding dinner party host, listen up. The air fryer's 10-liter capacity, which can be divided into two using a divider, is large enough to cater to bigger groups of people as well as providing plenty of space for batch cooking.
However, this does mean that the air fryer sits on the more bulky side, so if you're limited for kitchen space it may be less suited to you.
Compared to sibling models like the TurboBlaze, which was rather disappointing, the Dual Blaze produces more consistent results even if it packs less cooking functions. When we tested it, we air-fried a beef joint which came out a perfect medium-rare with a crispy crust on the outside.
When you pair the air fryer with the VeSync mobile app, it eases the pressure of cooking by allowing you to control the time and temperature of the Grandzone and Dual Zones from your phone.
