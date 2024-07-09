Amazon drops the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer to its lowest price ahead of Prime Day

Air fryers have become the go-to cooking companion thanks to TikTok crazes and the social media hype train. While we're just a week away from Amazon Prime Day, your chances of getting your hand on an early deal on the best air fryers is high. Enter this fantastic deal on the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer.

Although US buyers are missing out on a record-low price for the air fryer (it once got slashed to just $79.99), the Instant Vortex Plus is currently priced at $89.99 on Amazon, just $10 above its best-ever discount. There's no guarantee the Instant Vortex Plus will hit that price again during Prime Day season, so it's still a very good discount for our best all-rounder air fryer. It does, however, reach a record low price in the UK of just £49.99.

But it's not just a new price tag that makes it a great deal. In the past, we named the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer the best overall, and it still reigns as the #1 spot on our best air fryers ranking today. While we called it out for it being on the more pricey end, with discounts this good that's no longer an issue.

Instant Vortex Plus air fryer deals

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Air fry, bake, roast, or dehydrate, the Instant Vortex Plus is a simple-to-use cooking appliance - especially if this you're a first-time air fryer owner. We'd recommend the Instant Vortex Plus if quiet cooking and crispy results are what you're after, and if you're already an established air fryer user it's a great option to go for if you're looking to explore cooking options. A 25% price drop may not seem a lot for some, but for an air fryer of this standard it doesn't get better than this.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £129.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: Available in its stainless steel model, UK buyers can now cook food in different ways at a rare price drop. The added bonus of the air fryer's clear window means that you can check the progress of your cooking, while its OdourEase technology uses filters to help reduce cooking smells. While you may not need to take advantage of all its cooking settings, for a huge 62% discount, why not become a jack of all (air frying) trades?

When we reviewed the Instant Vortex Plus we were very impressed with its 6-in-1 versatile cooking settings, allowing you to bake, grill, roast, reheat, and dehydrate food. So its cooking settings alone make this deal a worthwhile purchase.

And if you're tight for counter space in your kitchen, the Instant Vortex Plus has dimensions of 39.2cm x 30cm x 33cm (D x W x H) with a 5.7 litre / 6 quart capacity, making it a compact air fryer that will cook just about anything without taking up a large amount of space.

With all things considered, this is one of the best times to get your hands on a brilliant air fryer that covers just about everything you need when it comes to easy cooking and meal preparation. It's likely this offer will stick around until Prime Day itself (July 16 - 17), but just to ensure you don't get disappointed, sooner rather than later is a wise motto to abide by.

