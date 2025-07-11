Yep, that's me up there: stood in my back garden in the rain, curling a resistance band I bought off Amazon. At one point, I built a lot of muscle in the gym – but last year, for six months, I went without a gym membership in an attempt to save money. All the muscle-building workouts I did were at home or in the park, using a yoga mat and this set of five Fitbeast resistance bands.

I bought them for £31.99, and they were absolutely the best home fitness kit I've ever purchased, aside from running shoes. Right now, you can get this set of five Fitbeast resistance bands and accessories for just £21.99 on Amazon, that's a £10 saving.

Even now I'm back in the gym, I still use them: I've got a couple in my gym bag to help my pull-ups and accessory work. They're great for everyone, from first-time exercises to seasoned powerlifters. When I was working out with limited space, I was able to replicate almost all my usual exercises, maintain a lot of strength, and even improve in some key areas.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Fitbeast Resistance Bands

Fitbeast Resistance bands x5 and accessories : was £31.99 now £21.99 at Amazon Five resistance bands ranging from 5lbs to 125lbs of force. Beginners can replicate almost any gym or cable exercise at home with the attached doorhook (providing you've got a sturdy enough door) or standing on the bands. Fabric handles, a carry bag and a book of exercises complete the set.

There are all kinds of uses for these bands, and they're great for everyone – seasoned lifters might scoff, but chuck a set in your bag on trips away, and you're fully prepared for a workout.

For example, my repertoire consisted of bent-over rows, reverse flys, assisted pull-ups (in the park) and face pulls, attaching the band to a vertical pole (again, in the park). I managed to execute deadlifts, front squats, bicep curls, tricep extensions and loads more. I would even wrap thicker bands around my back and do push-ups in lieu of a bench press.

Even just for warm-ups and pull-up assistance, they're worth getting at this extremely cheap price, and after a year of use, these bands show no sign of breaking or losing elasticity.

Beginners and older exercisers should certainly get a set, as they're safer to use and cheaper to buy than free weights. I gave a set to my father to help him maintain his strength, and his golf drive was better than ever after a few months of regular exercise. Honestly, the possibilities are only limited by your imagination.

