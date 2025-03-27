The Garmin epix Gen 2 is less than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Now just $419
We're seeing a couple of cracking Garmin deals in the ongoing Amazon Spring Sale, but none can match this 53% discount on the Garmin epix Gen 2.
If you don't mind buying from a third party (more on that later), you can get the Garmin Epix Gen 2 in White Titanium for $419.99 instead of $899.99, a 53% saving at Amazon US.
That particular model is out of stock in the UK, but you can grab the epix PRO Gen 2 for £509.00 instead of £739.99.
Today's best Garmin epix Gen 2 deal
Save a massive $480 on the Garmin epix Gen 2 at Amazon, as sold by Beach Camera Same Day Shipping. It's not direct from Amazon, but the retailer has an overwhelmingly positive set of reviews and no obvious red flags to stop you from buying.
In the UK, get a Garmin epix PRO Gen 2 for just £509.99, just £10 shy of the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model. Comes with up to 16 days of battery life, AMOLED touchscreen, and Garmin's excellent fitness tracking.
While we'd ideally recommend deals sold directly through Amazon, the price of this frankly incredible deal and the generally very positive record of the third-party selling it means we're happy to recommend it on this occasion.
You'll get a brilliant 1.3-inch AMOLED display with always-on and sapphire glass, as well as a titanium bezel.
In smartwatch mode, you'll get up to 16 days of battery life, while in GPS mode you'll get 42 hours of continuous GPS usage. Multi-band GNSS for more accurate location tracking, 32GB of storage for your music, on-board ski maps, and many other features make this one of the most formidable Garmins you can buy, especially for the low price of $419.
More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals
Get 36% off the Garmin Forerunner, now just £115. You can get all three colors for less than £120 each, and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model is £109, so only £6 more.
The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now, but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4, but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking - which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.
