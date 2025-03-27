The Garmin epix Gen 2 is less than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale

We're seeing a couple of cracking Garmin deals in the ongoing Amazon Spring Sale, but none can match this 53% discount on the Garmin epix Gen 2.

If you don't mind buying from a third party (more on that later), you can get the Garmin Epix Gen 2 in White Titanium for $419.99 instead of $899.99, a 53% saving at Amazon US.

That particular model is out of stock in the UK, but you can grab the epix PRO Gen 2 for £509.00 instead of £739.99.

Today's best Garmin epix Gen 2 deal

Garmin epix Gen 2: was $899.99 now $419.99 at Amazon Save a massive $480 on the Garmin epix Gen 2 at Amazon, as sold by Beach Camera Same Day Shipping. It's not direct from Amazon, but the retailer has an overwhelmingly positive set of reviews and no obvious red flags to stop you from buying.

Garmin epix PRO Gen 2: was £739.99 now £509.99 at Amazon In the UK, get a Garmin epix PRO Gen 2 for just £509.99, just £10 shy of the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model. Comes with up to 16 days of battery life, AMOLED touchscreen, and Garmin's excellent fitness tracking.

While we'd ideally recommend deals sold directly through Amazon, the price of this frankly incredible deal and the generally very positive record of the third-party selling it means we're happy to recommend it on this occasion.

You'll get a brilliant 1.3-inch AMOLED display with always-on and sapphire glass, as well as a titanium bezel.

In smartwatch mode, you'll get up to 16 days of battery life, while in GPS mode you'll get 42 hours of continuous GPS usage. Multi-band GNSS for more accurate location tracking, 32GB of storage for your music, on-board ski maps, and many other features make this one of the most formidable Garmins you can buy, especially for the low price of $419.

