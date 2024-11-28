Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 lowest-ever price beaten again in the latest Black Friday price crash
And one of those prices isn't at Amazon
The Samsung Black Friday deals have seen some of the best discounts going in this year's sales event so far – and a new lowest-price on the Galaxy Watch 7 is the latest stunning saving.
Right now you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon in the US at the lowest-ever price of $202. In the UK, you can grab one for a fantastic £214 directly from Samsung's website.
The Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung's latest and greatest mainstream smartwatch, and at this price is a fantastic alternative to the more expensive Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Black Friday deals
Get almost $100 off the Galaxy Watch 7, a new lowest-ever price of just $202.60. There's a secret bonus too! If you click Amazon's option for Watch7 + Fabric Band, you can score an extra strap for just $3 more.
We finally have a great UK deal to shout about, now that Samsung has taken £75 off the Watch 7 at its own website. Available in green and cream, there are also savings on the 44mm version, and even the 4G option.
As you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, this year's latest model is an iterative but promising update. While it might not be a massive design overhaul or a battery life boost, it's certainly worth picking over the Watch 6 at these prices.
You will get upgrades to the health tracking and chip. Notably, it includes AI-powered health and fitness tracking and the heart rate tracking is much more comprehensive and accurate. There's also a big GPS upgrade and a snappier processor. You'll also get double the onboard storage for listening to music and loading up apps.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.