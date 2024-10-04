Don't miss: the all-new Pixel Watch 3 gets a stunning pre-Prime Day discount

We're expecting some pretty great smartwatch deals during the second Amazon Prime Day event next week – called Prime Big Deal Days – but we didn't expect to see $100 off Google's brand-new Pixel Watch 3 before the event started.

Unveiled earlier this year and launched in September, the new Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes and a range of colors, with prices starting at $349. Right now, however, you can score the larger 45mm size in Matte Black for just $399 instead of $499 at Amazon. That's a record-low price on a product that's not even a month old – a serious saving on some brand-new hardware.

• See more of today's deals at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches on the market, perfect for pairing with an Android device for workout and activity tracking, fitness insights, communication, and more. It runs the latest Wear OS 5 operating system, and that 45mm screen is double the brightness of the previous model, not to mention 40% larger.

$100 off the Pixel Watch 3 – a new all-time low

Google Pixel Watch 3 was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can get a $100 saving on the 45mm LTE Pixel Watch 3 in Matte black. That's a huge discount on a product that came out less than a month ago. It's the first discount we've seen and, as such, also the lowest-ever price. We expected to see some money off Pixel Watch over the Big Deal Days event, but we didn't expect to see such a big saving so early. There's no telling when this deal will end, and it's unlikely to be beaten during the main event on October 8-9.

In our Google Pixel Watch 3 review, we hailed the sleek and modern design that has been a hallmark of every Pixel Watch to date. This 45mm is particularly pertinent because the larger screen has been optimized to work with Wear OS 5 and take advantage of that extra real estate. For instance, there's more detail available in the weather app, as well as more rows for types of workouts in the Workouts app.

The only real downfall of the Pixel Watch 3 is the limited battery life on the 41mm model, which makes this saving on the 45mm even better value.

Thanks to that raindrop design, the Pixel Watch 3 is definitely one of the most stylish smartwatches around, and you get a plethora of great features in a well-packaged interface. You'll also benefit from many great features borrowed from Fitbit, including Morning Brief, Cardio Load, and Training Load.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK