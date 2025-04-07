An excellent new cheap fitness tracker could be close at hand – here's when the Honor Band 10 might launch

Expected before the end of April

Honor band nine on th wrist of a person wearing a purple shirt
(Image credit: Honor)
  • A new leak suggests the Honor Band 10 could be on its way
  • It may be released before the end of April
  • That tallies with dwindling stock and the end of security updates for the Honor Band 9

A new Honor Band 10 could be very close at hand, according to a new leak that lines up with some dwindling stock levels and the end of support for the previous Honor Band 9.

A new leak from popular tipster FixedFocus (more widely known as Instant Digital) surfaced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo recently, claiming that the new device could be arriving soon. According to Huawei Central, a translated post referring to "Bracelet 10" is a reference to the Honor Band 10, which the leaker claims will be released at the end of April.

While the outlet claims the device could be released on April 10, there doesn't seem to be any reason for making this more specific prediction. However, there are a couple of other reasons to suggest a launch could indeed be imminent.

Two of the three Band 9 colorways are completely sold out on Honor's website, and the price is currently reduced by 20%. Furthermore, the Honor Band 9's security updates period is now listed as March 2024 to March 2025, a sure-fire sign that a new one should launch this month.

Honor Band 10: What to expect

We know almost nothing about the Honor Band 10 save that it's likely launching within days. The Honor Band 9 costs around £50 (£40 at the current discount). It's not officially available in the US – Honor is a subsidiary of Huawei, which is banned in the country – and there's no sign of a stateside launch for this next model either.

The previous model, as you might expect, tends to be a spitting image of the Huawei Band series, so it's possible the Honor Band 10 will be similar to the Huawei Band 10 unveiled in January. That featured a sleep tracking upgrade and a new feature that changes the watch face based on your mood to help you keep track of things like stress.

While it'll be a challenge to knock the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 off the top of our best cheap fitness tracker list, there's plenty of reason to assume the Band 10 will be another excellent cheap alternative with a decent AMOLED display and lengthy battery life.

