The Huawei Band 10 is here, and it's packing a secret mood-tracking weapon

The new Huawei Band 10 is here and comes in fresh colors

It's given sleep tracking an upgrade

But perhaps most interesting of all, it can adjust its appearance based on your mood

Huawei's lineup of slimline fitness trackers, the Huawei Band, has been a firm fixture of our best cheap fitness trackers list for years, and this year the company has gone above and beyond.

Much of it looks the same as the Huawei Band 9 — it's still a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, but now the case comes in metal for added durability, while also coming in fresh colorways including purple, pink, blue, and luminous green.

It's still relatively tricky to get hold of in the United States, but a couple of new features make it well worth the effort if you are able to.

For one, it uses heart rate variability (HRV) data to help work out how you're sleeping more accurately than with prior models and then uses that to give advice on how to get better rest.

That's all folded into training readiness metrics, a little like Fitbit or Garmin devices, so you know how hard you can push yourself.

Making mood tracking more visual

The Huawei Band 10 also has a more subtle trick up its sleeve that should add a little personality to mood tracking.

Again, using that HRV data and other metrics, the Huawei Band 10 can run an Emotional Wellbeing Assistant that tracks your mood. That's not entirely new, but what is fresh here is that it'll make subtle changes to your watch face so you can tell when you might need a break, or that it's time to grab some food.

It's a really neat idea — we've seen EDA scans that can watch for stress, and those have become more commonplace, but not something that can highlight when you might be having a tough day and prompt you to take action, or just a step back.

It's interesting to hear about it just after a study has concluded that smartwatches can help identify symptoms of depression.

Pricing hasn't been revealed yet, but we'll update you as soon as we hear more.