Act fast: Best Buy has the premium Garmin Fenix 7X for a record-low price

If you're into running or any type of sports and want a premium featured-packed smartwatch, then you'll be looking to Garmin to give you what you need. Garmin is the manufacturer of some of the best running watches and one of its high-end models is on sale at the moment. You can get the Garmin Fenix 7X at Best Buy for $649.99 (was $899.99).

As one of Garmin's most advanced multi-sport watches, its training tools are specifically designed to provide the necessary features to cover multiple disciplines. A significant $250 off is a fantastic deal but be quick as this offer only runs through September 7.

Today's best Garmin Fenix 7X deal

Garmin Fenix 7X: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

What's not to love about Garmin's best multi-sport watch? It has GPS built-in so no need to carry your phone around while exercising. It has a gorgeous and effective touch screen that handles sweat like a pro. Also, its build quality is up there with the best. We don't see this watch discounted very often so if you want a premium sports watch that is highly rated, there's no better time to get one.

Our Garmin Fenix 7 review rated the watch 4.5 stars out of five. We don't give stars out that easily so this is definitely up there with the best. The gorgeous touchscreen makes it easy to navigate menus and the battery life keeps going strong day after day.

We love the on-screen race predictor that is fantastic at estimating how your current training regime will affect your 5k, 10k, and half marathon race times. This provides a fantastic boost if you're doing well and motivation if you're finding it tough. Overall, the Fenix 7 has all the features to cover almost every single athlete.

