Shokz debuts OpenFit 2 headphones with beefed-up audio, upgraded controls, and 11 hours of battery life

Shokz has unveiled its OpenFit 2 headphones

They're open-ear true wireless earbuds designed for working out

They feature an audio upgrade and a new control system

Shokz, maker of some of the best bone conduction headphones and best running headphones in the business, has unveiled the successor to its excellent Shokz OpenFit headphones, the Shokz OpenFit 2.

Building on the successful formula of the previous model, the Shokz OpenFit 2 are open-ear true wireless earbuds that provide solid audio while leaving your ear canals free and open. As with its bone conduction headphones, Shokz open-ear buds are popular with runners, cyclists, and outdoor adventurers because they allow you to stay attuned to your surroundings, helping you stay safe while you work out.

For 2025, the Shokz OpenFit 2 feature updated audio and an upgraded control system. They're available now in the US, priced at $179.95 – a launch date and pricing for the UK and Australia have yet to be confirmed.



Here are all the details…

Shokz OpenFit 2: the details

(Image credit: Shokz)

Shokz's OpenFit 2 feautre the company's new DualBoost Technology, which features two individual speakers per earbud, one for bass, and one for high frequency. The separation enables "more refined music details" according to Shokz. Coupled with its OpenBass 2.0 tech, this should provide a pretty sumptuous listening experience, and a solid upgrade over the original OpenFit.

The buds are designed to be comfortable to wear all day, offering 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. They have a slightly tweaked spiral design, and the earhook is made from more flexible material for security and comfort. Each bud weights less than 10 grams, too.

Also new to the OpenFit 2 is an upgraded control system featuring physical buttons and touch controls. Functions include track skipping, playing/pausing, and taking calls. Dual microphones and noise-canceling technology power the latter to help with call audio.

In the US the Shokz OpenFit 2 are available now from Shokz.com and Amazon for $179.95.

