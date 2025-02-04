Samsung patents Galaxy Ring gesture feature that will let you control your tablet or laptop like Tony Stark

Samsung has a new Galaxy Ring patent

It reveals that the smart ring could one day be used to control other devices like a tablet or laptop

You'll be able to control the display, shift things around, and even move windows between devices

We rate the Samsung Galaxy Ring as the best smart ring you can buy, and now Samsung is working on a new feature that could improve how useful it is when it comes to using your laptop or laptop.

A new patent spotted by 91Mobiles reveals a patent that clearly points to a smart ring that can be used to control and manipulate windows on devices like Samsung's Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab range.

The patent is stuffed with the usual dense terminology, but the images attached give us a much clearer picture of how the technology could work. A Galaxy Ring of the future (the Galaxy Ring 2 feels ambitious) could connect to other devices with displays, communicating with them and using gestures to control what's on screen.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring gamechanger

(Image credit: Samsung)

The patent diagram reveals that the ring could connect to multiple devices simultaneously. Between them, the devices would be able to establish their relative positions to the ring and each other, in the same way you might configure a mouse to work in a multi-monitor setup.

You could then use the Galaxy Ring (or a device like Samsung's S Pen) to move things around on the display, or even move windows between devices in a manner similar to Apple's Universal Control feature.

(Image credit: Samsung)

This is the second exciting Samsung gesture patent we've seen in as many months. In January, it was revealed that Samsung was working on turning its Galaxy smartwatch into a James Bond-style TV remote that would let you use gestures and finger movements to control a TV, even using the watch as as pointer to select things and navigate.

While both are unlikely to feature in 2025 Samsung devices, the patent shows that Samsung is committed to the idea on paper, and could implement it in future designs. As we mentioned, though, don't expect it to feature in the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, which we're hoping to see as early as this year.

