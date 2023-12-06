3 dog-approved pet beds to pamper your pooch this holiday season

Hate to see your pet miss out on the holiday fun? This festive season, why not treat your dog to something special? A brand new dog bed can help your pooch achieve better, healthier sleep, and while we probably wouldn't recommend splashing out on one of our best mattress picks, these dog beds come sleep writer approved. And courtesy of some of our favorite sleep brands (even I'd contemplate a night on a Saatva dog bed).

It isn't just dog lovers who should consider clicking 'add to cart'. Know someone who counts their pet among their children? Show them you love their little fur baby with a luxury pet bed, designed to offer supportive sleep for dog-tired dogs.

If you're looking for even more gifting inspiration, check out our guide to the best Christmas sales in the US, where you can find plenty of great holiday and Christmas gift ideas .

I don't normally recommend letting your pet share your mattress, but with these luxury choices, I might have to warn against the opposite – try and resist crawling onto these dog beds with your pup.

Saatva dog bed: from $195 at Saatva

Doggy luxury: The Saatva Classic is our hands-down favorite mattress, a premium hybrid bed that feels akin to a night in a luxury hotel. This is the dog equivalent. Made using a combination of coils and foam, the Saatva dog bed molds to your dog's body shape to offer contoured support. And thanks to those coils, the bed has a better response, making it easier for dogs with mobility issues to get up and down. Dealing with a fussy pup? Saatva offers a 45-day free return window, so you can try before committing.

Avocado Organic dog bed: was $239 now from $215.10 at Avocado

For sensitive pooches: Created by eco-friendly mattress brand Avocado, the Avocado Organic dog bed is ideal for pets with sensitive skin. Combining a layer of organic latex with a thick layer of breathable coconut husk, this dog bed is super comfy, provides orthopedic support, and is naturally antimicrobial. It's also naturally anti-odor, although we're sure your dog smells lovely. Available in three sizes and four colors, you can buy the bed as is, or you can add the Avocado dog pillow (for dogs that need to rest their weary heads) or the Avocado dog bed frame (stylish and supportive).