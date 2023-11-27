There's still 65% off this highly rated cooling mattress in Emma's Black Friday sale – don't miss out!

If you tend to get hot in the night a cooling mattress could be an excellent buy, and for our money the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress is one of the best UK options to help keep temperatures more manageable. And the good news is that Emma's Black Friday sale is still going, with 65% off the Luxe Cooling mattress, but if you want to take advantage of it you'd better move fast; with no specific Cyber Monday mattress deals from Emma it might not be around for long.

In our Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review we were very impressed with its cooling abilities. Our reviewer put the mattress through its paces during a summer heatwave, and despite the high temperatures he managed to get a comfortable night's sleep throughout the month he spent sleeping on it.

With 65% off, this is the lowest price we've seen the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress on sale for, and it means you could save £1,428 if you're after a super king size. Meanwhile a double will cost you £629.30, which we think is an excellent price for what you get; here are the important details.

Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress: was £1,198 now from £419.30 at Emma Sleep

The Emma Luxe Cooling mattress is an excellent pick if you tend to overheat at night. It's designed with a focus on temperature regulation, with graphite-infused foam to draw heat away from your bod, breathable memory foam and 12cm of springs to promote airflow. In our review we found it delivered in terms of cooling as well as with its motion isolation, although we also noted that the edge support was lacking, and that it might be a bit too soft for some. In the Emma sale there's 65% off, and a double will cost you £629.30. How good is this deal? This one's only been on sale for a few months, but this is the cheapest we've seen it and we doubt this 65% off deal will last much longer, which means that now's the best time to buy.

buy it if...

✅ You get hot in the night: We found the cooling features in the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress to be the real deal. Our reviewer tested it during a summer heatwave and found that it delivered cool sleep every night.

✅ You share with a fidgety partner: The motion isolation on the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress is really good, which means that a restless partner shouldn't disturb you, and you won't wake them up if you're the first to clamber out of bed in the morning.

don't buy it if...

❌ You like a firmer mattress: The Emma Luxe Cooling mattress is likely to be a little on the soft side for some people, especially those who tend to sleep on their backs or stomachs. For a firmer mattress with good temperature regulation we'd suggest the Panda Hybrid Bamboo mattress, which has 30% off in the Panda sale.

❌ You want great edge support: One area in which the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress doesn't do well is in its edge support; it's a bit squashy at the edges, which you'll notice if you have mobility issues. For better edge support, try the DreamCloud Luxury hybrid; there's 57% off and a free duvet set in the DreamCloud sale.