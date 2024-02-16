I've crunched the numbers and these are the best offers in the Casper Presidents' Day mattress sale

The Casper Presidents' Day mattress sale has landed and it's... a bit of a mixed bag, to be honest. There are some very good deals – specifically, 30% off the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress – some okay deals, and some not so good deals. But don't worry, I'm here to help you understand just what should get you clicking 'buy now'.

The highlight of this Presidents' Day mattress sale is the 30% off deal. This discount is Black-Friday-good, and I mean that literally, as Casper ran a similar saving on Black Friday 2023. For Presidents' Day, Casper has offered 30% off for its premium best mattresses – the Wave Hybrid and Wave Hybrid Snow. These high performance beds have been lucky enough to receive this massive discount, but are they the only thing worth shopping in this Casper mattress sale? Let's explore...

My top Casper Presidents' Day sale picks

Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Queen size: was $3,595 now $2,516.50



Overview: The Wave Hybrid Snow is the most supportive mattress in the Casper range, with three layers of zoned support keeping your spine aligned and relieving pressure at the lower back. Casper describes the firmness as 'medium', which is generally best for side sleepers, although some lightweight back sleepers might enjoy the cushioned feel. But the Wave Hybrid Snow isn't just about support. The clue is in the name – this mattress is designed to stay comfortably cool, even on very warm nights. The Wave Hybrid Snow does this via a combination of breathable foams, cooling gels, and the innovative HeatDelete bands, which draw heat away from the body via thermal highways. Price history: 30% off is an unusually good discount on this model – we're more used to seeing 20% and 25% discounts. The last time we spotted 30% off was Black Friday, which is historically the best sale of the year. Extras: The Wave Hybrid Snow comes with a 100-night mattress trial and.a 10-year warranty. These extras are fairly average, and although I wouldn't class them as bad, I'd normally expect something a little better for a mattress of this price.

Casper Wave Hybrid Queen size: was $3,095 now $2,166.50 Overview: Casper describes the Wave Hybrid as its "most supportive mattress", with ergonomically engineered support zones offering full body alignment. With a medium feel, the Wave Hybrid provides gentle cushioning and a subtle contour that should suit side sleepers. Aa a hybrid mattress, the Wave is naturally breathable, although if it's true cooling you're after, consider the Wave Hybrid Snow (or the Casper Snow, which is 15% off in the Presidents' Day sale). Price history: The Wave Hybrid is rarely discounted this much, with the last 30% off sale coming – you guessed it – on Black Friday. And I don't expect this saving to come back again for a while. Extras: Like the Wave Hybrid Snow, the Wave Hybrid comes with a 100-night mattress trial and a 10-year warranty. Still not fantastic, but as a more affordable mattress, it stings a little less.

What about the rest of the Casper sale?

While the Wave Hybrid and Wave Hybrid Snow have a massive 30% discount, the rest of the Casper sale isn't quite so impressive. There's currently 15% off the Original, the Casper, the Original Hybrid, and the Snow mattress. Is this a Casper mattress sale worth getting excited about?

Compared to 30% off the Wave Hybrid and Wave Hybrid Snow,15% doesn't seem like much. However, for the value mattresses, this deal might be better than it first seems. I've seen both the Original and the Casper mattresses receive just a 10% discount before – even around major sale days. In comparison, 15% off the Casper and 15% off the Original mattress are pretty good deals.

Will the prices get any better? I'm leaning towards 'no', but there's a chance a bigger sale will drop. In 2023, Casper offered a lukewarm pre-Black Friday sale, before ramping up the discount just before the big day. I don't think that's likely to happen here, as Casper has already launched a big discount on some lines. However, if you aren't in a rush to buy, you might want to hang around until Presidents' Day itself, and keep your fingers crossed for a better deal.