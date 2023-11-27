I'm on a tight budget, what should I look for in a mattress this Cyber Monday?

Overspent on Black Friday? We've all been there, but it might mean you're looking at the Cyber Monday sales with a more discerning eye. If a new mattress is still on your 'to buy' list, the Cyber Monday mattress deal can help you find a quality bed at a more affordable price. But how do you know you're getting something good?

I'll be honest up front: a budget mattress is rarely going to be the best mattress, but that doesn't mean you have to settle for something bad. In this guide, I'll cover the basics to look for when buying a budget bed, as well as some of the best affordable mattresses in the Cyber Monday sales.

If you're on a really tight budget, you might prefer to shop for a mattress topper instead. The best mattress topper can transform an uncomfortable bed (and there are plenty of mattress toppers in the Cyber Monday sales).

Top three Cyber Monday budget mattress picks

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was $499 now from $199 at Siena Sleep

The Siena is our favorite affordable mattress, and it's currently available with 50% off, which means that you can get a queen size for just $399; that's an exceptional saving. You'll get free shipping and returns, as well as 180 nights to decide whether this mattress is right for you and a 10-year warranty. Siena is owned by Resident Home, the company behind the highly regarded Nectar Memory Foam mattress, so it's a sleep brand with connections to the top. For such a low price, the quality is impressive.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: was $219 now from $175.20 at Zinus

The Zinus Green Tea is a popular option on Amazon and often available with sizable discounts. If you're after the lowest price, Amazon is your best bet. But if you prioritize aftercare and customer service, buy it from Zinus. You'll get a 100-night trial as standard, even if you have to pay extra. Right now the 12-inch queen is $503.20. Infused with green tea, this mattress is designed to provide a fresher sleep, even on warm nights.

Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential Mattress: was $274 now from $191.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Dreamfoam is cheap and cheerful with decent temperature regulation. The current Brooklyn Bedding sale is knocking 30% off with the code CYBER30. That brings a six-inch queen down to $366.80, and the 12-inch queen to $559.30.

What to look for in a budget mattress

Looking for a budget mattress in the Cyber Monday sales? Here are the features you need to consider...

1. Comfort / Support

What I mean by this is: can you spend every night on the mattress without becoming uncomfortable? Adults typically require a minimum mattress depth of 10 inches for a comfortable and supportive sleep. Petite / lightweight adults can sometimes do okay on something a little thinner (say, eight inches), while those with a heavier build should consider investing in something thicker.

Many cheap mattresses (especially the best mattresses on Amazon) come with multiple depth options. These often start at six inches and can sometimes go as thick as 14 inches. A six inch mattress is likely to be super cheap, but it will also be super uncomfortable, especially after a few weeks. Save yourself the neck ache and go thicker.

(Image credit: Siena Sleep)

2. A good trial period (or any trial period)

It typically takes around 30 nights to adjust to a new mattress. By the end of that period, you should broadly know whether a mattress is going to work for you. 100 nights is a standard mattress trial period, and some premium brands offer 365-night trials. Even a budget bed should come with at least a 30-night trial period, so you can try without the commitment. Be careful of trial periods that don't actually allow you to sleep on the bed. For example, some Amazon mattresses have a 30-day return period, but you can't take the mattress out of its packaging. And it's pretty hard to trial a mattress that's still in its box...

A decent warranty is another must. 10 years is common, but for a budget mattress, you might be looking at a little less.

3. Safety certification

Buying on a budget should never mean you sacrifice your health and safety. If you're choosing a mattress with foam, always look for CertiPUR-US certification. CertiPUR-US certification means the foams meet a certain standard and are free from materials such as heavy metals, certain flame retardants, and ozone depleters.

This is the bare minimum and most mattresses have either CertiPUR-US certification or an equivalent. However, some mattresses made internationally don't adhere to these safety standards, and should be avoided.

Always look for CertiPUR-US certification when buying a foam mattress (Image credit: CertiPUR)

4. Does the mattress support your sleep style?

Even if you're on a budget, you shouldn't neglect your sleep preferences when buying a mattress. Otherwise, you'll either have to put up with bad sleep, or pay for another new mattress. Check out our guide to how to choose a mattress for more information.