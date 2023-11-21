I found the ultimate luxury sleep setup for $536.60 off in the Black Friday mattress sales

For many of us, the best night's sleep we ever had came courtesy of a hotel bed. Hotels are known for their exceptional beds, with mattresses that somehow always offer the best blend of support, softness, and comfort. But how can you create that same sumptuous comfort in your own home? And how can we achieve five-star luxury without a five-star budget?

Black Friday is the best time to shop for a premium set up. The Black Friday mattress deals have brought some of the lowest prices we've seen all year, including many of the best mattress brands. Why not treat yourself to a hotel-like mattress? Below, we've rounded up the best mattress deals to achieve luxury for less.

Three top picks for a luxury sleep set up

The perfect mattress feels different for everyone, which is why the Saatva Classic is our top pick. The different firmness options ensure this top-rated mattress meets your needs.

Saatva Classic mattress: was $1,095 now from $695 at Saatva

Editor's choice: The Saatva Classic is our number one mattress, a luxurious innerspring hybrid that we think you'll fall in love with. With three firmness levels and two heights to choose from, you can tailor this mattress to suit your sleep needs to a tee. Layers of coils support the body from head to toe, while carefully zoned memory foam relieves pressure so you wake up feeling completely refreshed. The Euro pillow top cover is the cherry on top, a plush surface that you won't want to leave behind. The Saatva Classic is a premium mattress, but right now is the best time to buy. Follow our Saatva link for $400 off any size of the Classic. The queen is just $1,595, and you get a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

A luxury mattress needs a premium pillow to complete the setup. Our best pillow guide has plenty of options, but our favorite choice is below.

Casper Down pillow: was $139 now from $125.10 at Casper

5-star luxury: The Casper Down pillow feels like you're resting your head on the perfect fluffy cloud. It's made from a combination of white duck down and feathers, expertly arranged across a five-chamber design that adapts to your sleep position as you move. You will need to fluff it once a week, but that's a small price for such a luxurious feeling. Right now the Casper Down pillow is 10% off, so you can pick up a two-pack for $250.20.

The mattress protector isn't the most luxurious part of your hotel setup, but it will protect your premium mattress against spills and stains.

Purple Mattress Protector: was $79 now from $59 at Purple

High performance: The Purple Mattress Protector offers dual-layered defense against spills, with an absorbent outer layer that dissipates liquid, and a water-resistant inner layer so wetness won't soak into the mattress. This extra barrier helps keep your bed fresh, but don't worry, it won't shield the feeling of your luxurious mattress. The stretch fit means you can hardly tell the mattress is there at all. With 25% off in the Black Friday sale, the queen size is just $74.

If you can't afford an entire new mattress, a mattress topper can increase the comfort and cushioning of your current bed. Our top choice is below, or check out our guide to the best mattress toppers.