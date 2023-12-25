Finally fix that uncomfortable bed with one of these excellent mattress topper deals

There's nothing worse than trying to get to sleep on an uncomfortable bed, and while the obvious solution in this scenario is to treat yourself to one of the best mattresses, at this time of year it's likely that you might not have the budget for a mattress that'll give you the comfort and support you need.

While mattress sales can make a big difference to the price you pay, if cash is short you probably don't want to settle on a budget bed that might not last. However there's an alternative solution: by instead finding one of the best mattress toppers you can transform the feel of a tired old bed and put off the expensive and time-consuming business of shopping for a whole new mattress.

While a topper can't work miracles, a good one can definitely turn an old and uncomfortable mattress into one that's a pleasure to sleep on, and you won't have to stump up a fortune to do it. And the really good news is that in the current round of Christmas/Holidays/End of year sales, there are some excellent deals to be had on quality toppers.

To save you time we've picked out the top options available now; with prices starting at under $100/£100, these toppers can give your rotten old mattress a few more years' life without breaking the bank, and if you're able to spend a bit more you'll find that they can completely transform the feel of your bed. Read on to find out what's on offer.

US mattress topper deals

Brooklyn Bedding Microcoil Mattress Topper: was $400 now from $300 at Brooklyn Bedding

This premium topper from Brooklyn Bedding seems like an excellent choice if you want to give your bed a bit of extra pressure relief and bounce while bringing temperatures down a notch. The Microcoil Mattress Topper stands out from most toppers thanks to its layer of 0.75" micro wrapped coils, providing contouring comfort as well as enhancing breathability and airflow. These coils are sandwiched between a top layer of plush, premium comfort foam and a bottom layer of high-density support foam, and a cool-to-the touch cover promise the optimum sleep temperature. There's 25% off in the Brooklyn Bedding sale, bringing the price down quite a bit: with this deal a queen size is reduced to $495.

Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: was $319 now from $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Adapt topper is a three-inch topper made with Tempur material, which is more responsive than most memory foam and more breathable too. It has a unique sink-in feel that some might find a bit too soft, but it's also very supportive and a good choice for back and stomach sleepers; it's also a strong option for side sleepers struggling with a too-firm mattress. In the current Tempur-Pedic sale there's 20% off with a free pillow and sleep mask, but if you don't need those extras you should instead enter the TOPPERS40 code at the checkout for a 40% discount. That gets you a queen size topper for $251.40.

Helix Plush Mattress Topper: was $109 now from $87.20 at Helix Sleep

The Helix Plush Mattress Topper is filled with Helix's Revoloft Cluster fiberfill - clusters of ultra-soft fibers that are more resilient than cotton, and which are held in place using baffle box stitching that ensures even distribution throughout the topper. It's breathable so it won't make your bed overheat, it features a 15" skirt so it should comfortably cover most mattresses, and it's machine washable on a cold setting. There's 20% off right now, so a queen size topper will cost you just $103.20, making it a cost-effective way to give your mattress that vital little bit of extra softness.

Bear Pro topper: was $245 now from $160 at Bear

The Bear Pro Topper is a plush memory foam topper that's designed to provide pressure point relief to side and combination sleepers. It's infused with copper for cooling, and there's 35% off in Bear's December deals. This will get you a queen size topper for $225, saving you $120; there's free delivery and returns, and you'll get a three-year warranty too.

Tuft & Needle mattress topper: was $200 now from $122.82 at Amazon

The Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper is designed to add softness and pressure relief to a too-firm bed – perhaps for side sleepers looking for a little extra give around the shoulders and hips. At 2" thick, it's one of the thinner options around, which is good if you don't want something too cumbersome (or anything that'll require extra-deep sheets). Silicone beading keeps this in place, so you don't need to fiddle around with straps. It's also on sale at Tuft & Needle, but prices are lower at Amazon; right now you can get 39% off a queen size, bringing the price down to $153.52.

Avocado Eco Organic mattress topper: was $199 now from $180 at Avocado Green

Avocado makes some of the best organic mattresses around, but they don't come cheap. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly way to mimic that sleep feel, try one of this brand's toppers. This new addition is made with 2" of certified organic latex, for a weightless sleep feel, as well as organic cotton. There's 10% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY, bringing the price of a queen size topper down to $269.10. It's not a massive discount but it's the best Avocado Green mattress sale we really see.

UK mattress topper deals

Panda Bamboo Mattress Topper: was £169.96 now from £89.96 at Panda London

Panda's Bamboo Mattress Topper is a really straightforward option, featuring a single layer of Panda's third-generation gel-infused memory foam that conforms to your body shape and helps regulate temperature while you sleep, all wrapped up in a breathable, hypoallergenic bamboo and polyester cover. In the Panda Christmas sale there's 10% off, making it the cheapest option listed here; a double will cost you £125.96.

Simba Hybrid Topper: was £249 now from £161.85 at Simba

For a premium mattress upgrade at a great price, the current deal on the Simba Hybrid Topper is well worth checking out. There's 35% off in Simba's Boxing Day sale, getting you a double size for £226.85, reduced from £349. This topper features two foam layers - a top layer of cooling Simbatex foam and a high-density Certipur foam base, and sandwiched between them is a layer of 20mm Aerocoil pocket springs, giving the topper extra support and a bit of bounce. You'll also get a 200-night trial and free delivery.

Emma Premium Topper: was £370 now from £166.50 at Emma Sleep

Emma's Premium Topper features two foam layers to give your existing mattress added comfort and support while regulating temperature as well. Its top layer is made of graphite-infused foam that absorbs your body’s heat and dissipates it away, and underneath that is a layer of comfort foam that delivers optimum pressure relief. The topper's 8cm deep and it's flippable so that you can give your mattress the ideal comfort upgrade, and the cover's removable and machine-washable. In the Emma Boxing Day sale there 55% off the Premium Topper, and a double will cost you £247.50; you'll get a 100-night trial and 10-year guarantee.

Otty Bamboo Mattress Topper With Charcoal: was £179.99 now from £107.99 at Otty

Otty's Bamboo Mattress Topper with Charcoal is 5cm deep and Otty rates it a 5.5 on the firmness scale, so it's just the thing for tweaking the feel of a too-firm bed. It's made with bamboo and charcoal-infused memory foam, which means that it's breathable and it absorbs moisture and odours, helping you to maintain a fresh sleeping environment. There's an anti-slip base to hold it in place, and while it's not machine washable, Otty advises that you can get it dry-cleaned if necessary. With 40% off in the Otty Winter sale, this topper will cost you £149.99 in a double size. That's a really good price for this mattress topper, and it comes with a 14-night trial and a 1-year guarantee.