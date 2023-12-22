5 less-than-half-price mattress deals that even Santa can't compete with

Wishing it could be Christmas every day? We can't help with that, but mattress brands are doing their part to make Boxing Day a December-long affair, thanks to these excellent early savings. And we're not just talking about a few pounds off a best mattress – these deals can get you more than 50% off some of our favourite beds.

We expect to see even more deals released over the next few days, but if you want to beat the rush, we think these savings are among the best we'll see this festive period. Below, we've gathered the best and biggest mattress price cuts for you.

Emma Luxe Cooling mattress: was £929 now from £418.05 at Emma

Emma is one of the most popular mattress brands in the UK, and one of our favourites here at TechRadar. The Luxe Cooling mattress is the fanciest in the Emma range, a hybrid bed designed with Thermosync technology to take heat away from the body while you sleep. We were highly impressed with the temperature regulation during our Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review, and with 55% off, you can get this specialist mattress at a budget-friendly price.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was £949 now from £409 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is a mattress with a premium feel that far outperforms its price point. Excellent motion isolation and edge support are combined with a sumptuous sleep surface – we fell in love during our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review. The only downside is that it can run a little hot, but with 57% off and a free bedding set with each purchase, we can forgive the warmth.

Eve Premium Hybrid mattress: was £1,249 now from £500 at Eve

A strong all-rounder, the Eve Premium Hybrid mattress combines multiple foam layers with over 1,400 full-sized pocket springs to support all kinds of sleeping positions. At 28cm deep, it provides a luxurious sleep surface that's both supportive and cushioning. You'll also get a premium mattress trial: 365 nights to make sure that it's the right bed for you. There's 60% off every size in the range, but as a heads up, the Hybrid Premium is only available as a double, king, and super king.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was £949 now from £380 at Nectar

The Nectar mattress is a memory foam design with a wide appeal. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review, we found it has some of the 'hug' you might expect from a foam, but it isn't completely embracing, instead providing a good balance of support and cushioning – we love it for side sleepers. You can currently save a whopping £719 on the double, and you'll get a 10-year warranty and a 365-night trial.